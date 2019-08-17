KENNESAW -- When Caleb O'Neal came to Kennesaw State, he did not care what position he played.
He just wanted to be on the field.
However, the former Gordon Lee quarterback, safety, linebacker and punter came to Kennesaw as a preferred walk-on, and expected it to be playing one of those positions in college.
That changed last fall when O'Neal was asked to try his skills at wide receiver.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior played in 12 games last season, spending much of the time on special teams, but has continued the transition throughout this offseason.
"It's been a grind," O'Neal said.
The grind finally paid off. Earlier this week, he was sent to coach Brian Bohannon's office and received the news that he had earned a scholarship.
"He told me and I just kind of sat there with my mouth open," O'Neal said. "I couldn't speak, and he finally asked me, 'Are you OK?'"
As soon as O'Neal left Bohannon's office, he knew he had to call home. He got a hold of his father, Terry, as he was driving his truck.
"He started screaming," Caleb O'Neal said. "He told me he almost drove off the road."
As a senior in high school, O'Neal became the first player in Gordon Lee history to pass and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. He completed 81 of 150 passes for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for 1,035 yards and 14 more touchdowns. That season, he was named the Walker County Offensive Player of the Year.
Now, O'Neal has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Jake McKenzie (quarterback to running back), Bronson Rechsteiner (LB to RB), Cincere Mason (LB to DB) and Devin Pughsley (DL to OL) who had the talent to make significant contributions at Kennesaw State in their new positions.
"I have to give a lot of credit to my wide receiver coach (Ossie Buchannon)," O'Neal said. "He has really helped me make the adjustment."
O'Neal has been singled out by Bohannon for making an impression in camp, and despite not catching a pass in his college career, he is assuming some of the leadership role in the wide receiver room. He could see ample playing time because only two receivers on this year's squad -- K.J. Hancock and Ryan Pontrelli -- caught passes last season, with one reception each.
FOOTBALL BACK ON THE X
Kennesaw State and Dickey Broadcasting extended the partnership to make Atlanta Sports X 106.3/103.7 the official home of the Owls' football program for the fourth straight season.
Atlanta Sports X is the only radio station that has broadcast Kennesaw State football since the program's inception.
"We are thrilled to continue a partnership with Dickey Broadcasting Company thanks to the generous support of Fifth Third Bank," athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. "We have formed a tremendous partnership with David Dickey and his staff, and we look forward to continuing coverage of our championship football team on the radio sports leader in Atlanta."
NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS
As the 2019 season nears kickoff, NFL draft gurus are already putting together their lists of prospective players.
HERO Sports, one of the top national publications covering the Football Championship Subdivision, listed Kennesaw State defensive back Dorian Walker as the player in the Big South Conference who has the best NFL draft prospects.
"This former Georgia Tech signee-turned-Owl has excellent speed for the cornerback position," the publication wrote. "He has six career interceptions coming into his senior season, one for Ga. Tech against Vanderbilt in 2016 and five in his two years at KSU."
Walker, a former Mount Paran Christian standout, is a preseason all-Big South selection and has been honored as a preseason all-American by STATS and Phil Steele.
