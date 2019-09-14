On a muggy Saturday evening in Montgomery Ala., Kennesaw State throttled Alabama State 42-7 at ASU Stadium.
It was the third time in as many seasons that the Owls beat the Hornets, and it didn't take long to realize the team had put last week's overtime loss to Kent State behind it.
Things started well for No. 7 KSU when former Kennesaw Mountain standout Tanner Jones blocked an punt on Alabama State's opening drive. Four plays later, Daniel David scored from 2 yards out to give KSU a 7-0 lead.
On the Hornets' ensuing possession, Demetrius Pettway intercepted a pass and and he returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to push the advantage to 14-0 at the 11:55 mark in the opening quarter.
Bronson Rechsteiner capped off a 9-play, 97-yard yard drive with a 55-yard run between the tackles to extend the lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Rechsteiner finished the night with seven carries for 64 yards.
The first quarter ended with Kennesaw State having run 21 plays, all on the ground. KSU did not throw its first pass until late in the second quarter.
Adesola Abisoye opened the second quarter with the Owls' second interception and set up KSU on the Hornets' side of the field. The drive ended with Tommy Bryant muscling in from 2 yards out, which put the Owls on top, 28-0 with just over 9 minutes to play in the first half.
Bryant would finish the game with 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
At the break, Kennesaw State had outgained the Hornets 232-78 and held a 215-to-19 advantage on the ground.
"I think we came out focused and ready to play," KSU coach Brian Bohannon said as he left the field at halftime. "That was attention to detail."
The second half started much like the first. The Owls scored on their first drive of the quarter that was highlighted by a 55-yard score by Antavius Grier.
The Hornets answered with a touchdown pass at the 12-minute mark to cut the lead to 35-7, but KSU scored on a 14-yard rush by Tommy Bryant, whose second score of the day put the Owls up 42-7 with 5:39 left in the third quarter to close the scoring.
KSU ended with 481 yards on the ground, and 520 yards of total offense, while holding Alabama State to 202. Six different rushers recorded 50-plus yards, including Isaac Foster who led the way with five carries for 84 yards. Brandon Simmons had 11 carries for 67 yards, David finished with 62 yards and Antavious Greer had 60 yards on two carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run.
Joel Parker led the Kennesaw State defense with eight tackles, including a team record three sacks. He also tied the team mark of six tackles for loss, originally set by Anthony Gore against Wofford last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.