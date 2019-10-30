KENNESAW -- Daniel David may only get one full season as Kennesaw State's starting quarterback, but that is not keeping him from leaving his mark on the Big South Conference record book.
Heading into Saturday's game against Monmouth, David is third all-time in conference history in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound senior from Hoschton has 21 for his career, one behind former Gardner-Webb QB Tyrell Maxwell for second.
David is four ahead of Trey White, Kennesaw State's first quarterback. White's career total of 17 rushing touchdowns is seventh place on the Big South QB list.
There is little chance that David would be able to eclipse the all-time record of 56 held by his predecessor at Kennesaw State, Chandler Burks. Still, it does not diminish the accomplishment. Considering Burks started for nearly three full seasons, it only enhances what David has done in 2019.
"I'm extremely proud of what Daniel's done to date," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "We had the conversation midway through last year (about what he needed to do), and he said, 'I'm going to go be the guy.' He's embraced whatever its taken to win the game. He's gone about his business the right way.
"Its amazing for him to get there that quick with only being a starter for a year."
David is Kennesaw State's third-leading rusher overall this season with 405 yards, while he is tied for first among Football Championship Subdivision quarterbacks with 14 rushing touchdowns alongside former Allatoona High School standout Brandon Rainey, now the QB at The Citadel.
David has scored at least one touchdown in each of the Owls' eight games, and he has scored three on three different occasions, including each of the last two weeks against Charleston Southern and North Alabama.
"He's had to take us on his shoulders at times," Bohannon said. "We've had a lot of guys trying to grow up and he's helping them learn how to play the game the right way. He's been resilient, he's been tough. He's going to have to continue to play well for us to continue doing what we're doing, but I don't have any doubt he's on a mission."
That mission has helped make the Owls the No. 1 rushing team in the FCS. After their 490-yard performance last week, Kennesaw State is averaging 369.5 yards per game, of which David contributes an average of 50.6 yards.
However, David's running is not the only thing that is standing out to Bohannon. There has also been his leadership by example.
"Saturday, he was down the field blocking somebody after he pitched the ball," Bohannon said. "I think, that kind of stuff, other kids look at and say, 'All right, that's the quarterback doing that. It's not the slot, it's not the wide out, it's not the tackle, it's not the guard. That's the quarterback,' so I think he's embraced what's going on. He wants to compete, he wants to win."
BRING BACK THE GAME
On Tuesday, an NCAA board voted to begin the process of allowing college athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. Each of the three NCAA divisions will create their own rules, but Bohannon does not think it will have much effect on Kennesaw State.
"I don't think all the ramifications of what it means will fully be known until this thing sets in for a little while," Bohannon said. "I think it will be interesting to see how everything unfolds. I think it will affect the Power 5 schools more than anything. With any legislation, you don't know how it's going to go, how it's going to impact this, how it's going to impact that.
"I think the kids are most excited because they want their (NCAA Football video) game back. I know they would be excited about that if it was part of the deal."
A DAY TO HONOR
Active military and first responders, including police, EMS, rescuers and firefighters, will receive a free ticket for Saturday's with a valid ID card. In addition, friends and family will receive a discounted $5 ticket, which will be redeemable at the box office.
Additionally, Kennesaw State announced its "Click or Treat" program, a flash sale for all fans on tickets for Monmouth. Available only Thursday and Friday, available tickets on the east side of Fifth Third Bank stadium will be sold for $10.31 each.
For more information on either promotion, visit KSUOwls.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.