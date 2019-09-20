KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will hit the road for a third straight game when it plays at Missouri State on Saturday.
It will be the No. 6 Owls' second matchup with a team from the Missouri Valley Conference. Last fall, they lost in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to South Dakota State, which went on to lose the following week to eventual national champion North Dakota State.
Kickoff at Plaster Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m.
"You look at that league and what they do -- it's really good league, its a physical league. Some of it is really old-school football," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. "They are a really good football team, but they haven't started the way they wanted.
"We're going to have to go on the road and play a really good game. It's one of those games we're going to have to be ready to play."
Missouri State (0-2) will be playing in its home opener. After opening with a 37-23 loss at Northern Arizona, the Bears came out of a bye week to suffer a 58-6 loss last week at Tulane.
Missouri State has had issues running the football, averaging 48.5 yards per game, and stopping the run, allowing 193 yards per game.
Kennesaw State (2-1) comes into the game ranking in the top five in the FCS in both offense and defense. The Owls lead the nation -- both FBS and FCS -- in rushing yards per game (388.7), while they are also averaging 516.3 yards of total offense and are scoring 41.3 points per game. They are second in the FCS in total defense (222.7).
The statistics led Missouri State coach Dave Steckel to give a back-handed compliment to the Kennesaw State offense, while perhaps throwing a little shade on the Owls' defense.
"They are really good on defense because they aren't on the field very much," Steckel said during his weekly news conference. "They are like 35 or 36 minutes in time of possession. It's huddle, option, slow, and they are very meticulous and very good at it. And what I feel like it does is help them keep the defense off the field and keeps them fresh."
Steckel used two days during fall camp to work with his players specifically on defending the triple option, and they also dedicated a day during the bye week to help prepare.
Kennesaw State is coming in off a game in which it ran 70 plays -- 64 runs and six passes. The Owls ran the ball for 481 yards, and that is something Steckel said his team cannot allow Saturday.
"We have to get them in third-and-long situations," Steckel said. "We have to create negative plays, and we have to get up in the football game where they have to throw the ball, then that's an advantage to us."
The Bears, who are averaging 14.5 points per game, are led by quarterback Peyton Huslig, a three-year starter who has completed 34 of 60 passes for 417 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Donovan Daniels leads the team in rushing, having gained only 41 yards on 27 carries. As a team, Missouri State is averaging just 1.8 yards per carry.
The biggest playmaker on the Bears' offense is wide receiver Tyler Currie. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound senior has caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.
INJURY UPDATE
Starting defensive end Andrew Butcher will miss his second straight game with a lower body injury. Joining him on the sideline the week will be running backs Antavius Grier and Sam Outlaw and tight end Drew Sheehan -- all of whom have lower-body injuries.
During Bohannon's mid-week news conference, he said defensive lineman Joel Parker, who had a breakout game with three sacks and six tackles for loss against Alabama State would also miss the game, but he is not listed on the injury report.
Questionable for Saturday's game are running backs Adesola Abisoye, Kyle Glover and Brandon Simmons, defensive linemen Tyler Moore and Jayden Barron and offensive lineman Antwann Fann.
Defensive back Kadarius Satterwhite has been ruled out for the season with an upper-body injury.
SOMETHING HAS TO GIVE
Missouri State is 27-8-2 in home openers as a Division I program and 4-0 under Steckel, though three of the games were against lower-division teams. The Bears will also be looking for their seventh straight non-conference home win.
Kennesaw State will try to end those streaks and extend two of its own. The Owls will try to earn their 20th consecutive FCS regular-season victory, and they have also won their last 10 regular-season non-conference games.
ON THE AIR
The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. It can also be heard on the Atlanta Sports X 1230 AM and 106.3 FM and be streamed through the TuneIn app.
