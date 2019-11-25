Kennesaw State will have to wait a little longer to face Wofford.
The Owls game against the Terriers in the opening round of the FCS playoffs, which was originally set for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, will now begin at 4 p.m. The game will still be shown on ESPN3.
No reason for the time change was given. Kennesaw State representatives said they were notified by Wofford the NCAA made the change.
This will be the second time in as many years the Owls will face the Terriers in the playoffs. Last year, Kennesaw State defeated Wofford 13-10 in the second round at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
This year's game will be in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with the winner getting a long road trip west to face Weber State in Round 2.
MOVING UP
Kennesaw State moved up to No. 15 in the final STATS FCS poll for the regular season. The Owls stayed at No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.
It makes he 33rd straight week KSU has been ranked in the top 25 in the polls, which dates back to Week 9 of the 2017 season.
The polls agree on the top six spots. Each has North Dakota State at No. 1 followed by James Madison, Sacramento State, Weber State, Montana State and Northern Iowa.
The STATS FCS poll rounds out its top 10 with Montana, Villanova, Central Arkansas and South Dakota State. The coaches poll comletes its top 10 with Central Arkansas, Montana, Kennesaw State and Villanova.
Monmouth, the Owls' Big South Conference foe, is 14th in the STATS FCS poll and No. 11 in the coaches poll.
TICKETS
Tickets for Kennesaw State's FCS playoff game at Wofford can be purchased through the Terriers' ticket office. Tickets are $25 for adults and $13 for children. The Wofford ticket office will be open through the end of business on Tuesday and can be reached at 864-597-4090. Tickets can also be purchased online through the link on the Kennesaw State schedule page.
