Kennesaw State has begun its climb up the national polls. After the Owls 59-0 victory over Point University last Saturday, the team moved up in both the FCS Stats and American Football Coaches Association polls.
Preseason No. 10 in both polls, the Owls moved to No. 7 in the AFCA poll and No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll.
The top three teams are the same in both polls. Defending champion North Dakota State comes in at No. 1 and is followed by James Madison and South Dakota State.
UC Davis and Eastern Washington round out the top five in the coaches poll. Eastern Washington and UC Davis switch places in the STATS FCS poll.
The coaches poll has Maine, KSU, Weber State, Towson and Nicholls State to complete the top 10, while the STATS FCS poll has Maine, Weber State, Towson, KSU and Nicholls State.
Other schools of note include Furman at No. 11 in the coaches and 17 in STATS FCS, Jacksonville State had one of the biggest drops after its loss to Southeast Louisiana. The Gamecocks come in at No.17/18, and Wofford at No. 19/20.
Kennesaw State is the only Big South program in the top 25. Monmouth was the only other conference team to receive votes.
The Owls will try to join Central Arkansas on Saturday as an FCS team which beats an FBS program this season. Central Arkansas defeated Western Kentucky 35-28 last weekend. Kennesaw State will try to get it done when it travels to Ohio to face Kent State.
The Golden Flashes went 2-10 last season in the Mid-American Conference and opened this season with a 30-7 loss to Arizona State.
AFCA Coaches Poll
1. North Dakota State (1-0)
2. James Madison (0-1)
3. South Dakota State (0-1)
4. UC Davis (0-1)
5. Eastern Washington (0-1)
6. Maine (1-0)
7. Kennesaw State (1-0)
8. Weber State (0-1)
9. Towson (1-0)
10. Nicholls (0-1)
11. Furman (1-0)
12. Northern Iowa (0-1)
13. Southeast Missouri State (1-0)
14. North Carolina A&T (1-0)
15. Indiana State (0-1)
16. Illinois State (0-1)
17. Jacksonville State (0-1)
18. Central Arkansas (1-0)
19.Montana State (0-1)
20. Wofford (0-1)
21. Delaware (1-0)
22. Sam Houston State (0-1)
23. Montana (1-0)
24. Colgate (0-2)
25. Princeton (0-0)
STATS FCS Poll
1. North Dakota State (1-0)
2. James Madison (0-1)
3. South Dakota State (0-1)
4. Eastern Washington (0-1)
5. UC Davis (0-1)
6. Maine (1-0)
7. Weber State (0-1)
8. Towson (1-0)
9. Kennesaw State (1-0)
10. Nicholls (0-1)
11. Northern Iowa (0-1)
12. Southeast Missouri (1-0)
13. Montana State (0-1)
14. Indiana State (0-1)
15. North Carolina A&T (1-0)
16. Illinois State (0-1)
17. Furman (1-0)
18. Jacksonville State (0-1)
19. Wofford (0-1)
20. Central Arkansas (1-0)
21. Delaware (1-0)
22. Montana (1-0)
23. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0)
24. Villanova (1-0)
25. Sam Houston State (0-1)
