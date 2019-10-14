After a wild weekend of FCS football which saw six current top 25 teams lose and another five drop out of the STATS FCS poll, Kennesaw State moved up one spot to No. 6.
The Owls also held at No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.
After the 45-23 win over Charleston Southern to open the Big South schedule, and losses by Montana State and Villanova, it was assumed the Owls would move to at least No. 5. Instead, KSU moved up only one spot after Montana jumped from No. 8 to No. 5 despite being on a bye week.
North Dakota State, James Madison and South Dakota State continue to hold the top three spots, which they have each week this season.
Weber State and Montana complete the STATS FCS top 5. KSU is followed by Villanova, Furman, Nicholls, and North Carolina A&T.
In the coaches poll, Weber State completes the top 5, followed by Montana, Villanova, Furman, Nicholls and Illinois State.
Kennesaw State has been in the top 25 for 26 consecutive weeks, including 22-straight weeks in the top 10. The Owls continue to be the only team from the Big South that is ranked in the top 25, but Monmouth and Campbell are receiving votes in the STATS FCS poll.
The Owls continue to lead FCS in rushing at 365.2 yards per game, and are currently 11th in total offense. Kennesaw State’s defense is also ranked No. 1 in FCS allowing only 255.8 yards per game.
They will take their lofty stats on the road to Presbyterian this week as KSU looks for its 11th straight conference victory.
STATS FCS Poll
1 North Dakota State (6-0)
2 James Madison (6-1)
3 South Dakota State (5-1)
4 Weber State (4-2)
5 Montana (5-1)
6 Kennesaw State (5-1)
7 Villanova (6-1)
8 Furman (4-2)
9 Nicholls (4-2)
10 North Carolina A&T (4-1)
11 Illinois State (4-2)
12 Montana State (5-2)
13 Central Arkansas (4-2)
14 UNI (3-3)
15 Sacramento State (4-2)
16 Jacksonville State (5-2)
17 Princeton (4-0)
18 Towson (3-3)
19 Youngstown State (4-2)
20 Austin Peay (4-2)
21 Dartmouth (4-0)
22 New Hampshire (4-2)
23 UC Davis (3-4)
24 Delaware (3-3)
25 Central Connecticut State (5-1)
AFCA Coaches Poll
1 North Dakota State (26) (6-0)
2 James Madison (6-1)
3 South Dakota State (5-1)
4 Kennesaw State (5-1)
5 Weber State (4-2)
6 Montana (5-1)
7 Villanova (6-1)
8 Furman (4-2)
9 Nicholls (4-2)
10 Illinois State (4-2)
11 North Carolina A&T (4-1)
12 Montana State (5-2)
13 Central Arkansas (4-2)
14 Jacksonville State (5-2)
15 Northern Iowa (3-3)
16 Princeton (4-0)
17 Sacramento State (4-2)
18 Youngstown State (4-2)
19 Austin Peay (4-2)
20 Towson (3-3)
21 Dartmouth (4-0)
22 UC Davis (3-4)
23 New Hampshire (4-2)
24 Delaware (3-3)
25 UIW (4-2)
