The ASUN Conference's coaches' and media basketball polls were released this week, and neither had much confidence in Kennesaw State for the 2020-21 season.
On the men's side, the Owls were picked last in the nine-team conference by the coaches and eighth by the media. On the women's side, Kennesaw State was picked to finish eighth in both polls.
Last year, the Kennesaw State men went 1-28 overall and 0-16 in the conference under first-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. This season's squad saw a significant upgrade based on player ratings, as the team signed three-star players Brandon Stroud and Chris Youngblood from East Coweta High School, along with transfers Nate Springs from Ohio University and Spencer Rodgers from Southwest Mississippi Community College, by way of Troy.
The men will be young, featuring 11 freshmen and sophomores, and no seniors.
Lipscomb was selected atop both men's polls as the Bisons are looking to advance to their fourth consecutive ASUN championship final and claim their second regular-season crown in the last three years.
Liberty was second, followed by Stetson and North Florida.
Lipscomb center Ahsan Asadullah was named Preseason Player of the Year after being the only ASUN player ranked in the top three for scoring (18.6), rebounding (10.1) and assists (3.9) last season.
No Kennesaw State player made the preseason all-conference team.
The Kennesaw State women have already faced adversity this season. Coach Agnus Berenato took a leave of absence for the year to recover from breast cancer surgery, while last year's team MVP, Alexis Poole, is no longer with the Owls despite having a year of eligibility remaining.
Interim head coach Khadija Head will also coach a young roster with seven freshmen and sophomores. They will be led by junior guard Amani Johnson, who was a unanimous selection to the women's preseason all-conference squad.
Last season, Johnson scored 45 points against Liberty to set a Kennesaw State single-game record for the Division I era. She averaged 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.
Florida Gulf Coast was selected to win the conference by both the coaches and the media. Liberty and North Florida were selected second and third, respectively. The coaches picked Stetson to finish fourth, while the media selected North Alabama.
North Florida's Jazz Bond was selected as the preseason player of the year. She averaged 13.6 points and 8 rebounds per game, while also leading the ASUN and ranking ninth in the country with 87 blocked shots.
