After an unexpected week off, Kennesaw State will return to Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday to face off against new Big South Conference newcomer Robert Morris.
While the Owls have not played since a 37-27 win over Dixie State two weeks ago, a victory would give the program the first 4-0 start in program history.
It will be the first time the teams have played, and the first game the Colonials have played since they opened the season Feb. 27 with a 36-16 loss to No. 1 James Madison.
Robert Morris, which went 7-5 and finished second in the Northeast Conference in 2019, was tied 16-all with James Madison at the half before allowing 20 unanswered points in the second half. However, this may be like the Colonials starting the season all over again.
Following the game against James Madison, Robert Morris had a scheduled bye week and then had games against Monmouth and Charleston Southern postponed following positive tests of the coronavirus within the program.
“I don’t think any of us have seen anything like this,” Robert Morris coach Bernard Clark told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s extremely frustrating. But it’s part of the new normal, I guess, what we’re going through.”
For much of the last month, Robert Morris has practiced an average of three times per week, but the program had to make some significant adjustments to do so. For much of that time, the Colonials had to deal with positive tests in their offensive line, and at times were without all three centers due to contact tracing.
Despite Robert Morris' lengthy layoff, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said the Colonials will be a team that has everyone's full attention.
"They are a good football team," Bohannon said. They have a good quarterback and a good running back. They do some really good stuff. They do a nice job, and they are well coached."
Robert Morris quarterback George Martin finished 15-for-30 passing for 165 yards and a touchdown against James Madison. In 21 career games, he has completed 51.7% of his passes for 1,738 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Alijah Jackson ran for 49 yards and a touchdown against James Madison. A 2019 all-NEC first-team selection, Jackson ran for 971 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 103.5 all-purpose yards per game.
Kennesaw State will likely turn to Jonathan Murphy at quarterback. He is listed as the starter on the depth chart following Tommy Bryant's season-ending leg injury against Dixie State. Murphy was held out of that game after getting hurt against Charleston Southern the previous week, but Bohannon said Murphy was practicing this week leading up to the game.
Kennesaw State comes into Saturday second in the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing (282 yards per game), eighth in time of possession (34:26) and it is allowing 16.3 points per game.
Saturday is the Owls' last schduled regular-season home game, but if they can beat Robert Morris and win at Monmouth next week, they would claim their third Big South championship in four seasons and likely host an first-round playoff April 23.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+ or heard on the TuneIn app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.