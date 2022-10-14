Kennesaw State is officially moving to Conference USA.
Following its meeting with the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents earlier this week, the Kennesaw State athletic department was charged with getting approval from the students and the community before the move could be made.
On Friday, Kennesaw State completed the task, and the impending move was approved by the USG.
"We met with our constituent groups and they were unanimous with their support," Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton told the MDJ.
The Owls will leave the ASUN Conference following the 2023-24 academic year and join Conference USA on July 1, 2024.
"Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA," C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a release. "The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation, and we are excited to partner with president (Kathy) Schwaig and KSU's leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success."
Overton said things were put in motion when there was significant movement by schools within the Group of Five conferences and their addition of Football Championship Subdivision schools. Kennesaw State administrators then began doing studies for if a potential move would became available.
"We were doing out due diligence at that time last fall," Overton said.
The Conference USA Board of Directors voted unanimously in September to invite Kennesaw State to join the conference.
"It is an exciting time for Kennesaw State, and this is an opportunity to continue the upward trajectory of the athletic programs and academic mission of KSU," Schwaig said in a release. "This step was not one taken lightly, but with thoughtful review and analysis of the benefits to elevated competition for our student-athletes, the expanded opportunities for research and academic engagement, and the advancement of a unique and exciting student experience at KSU. We look forward to an exciting future of competition and collaboration as a member of Conference USA."
The study included a five-year plan, which Kennesaw State administrators presented to the Board of Regents earlier this week, showing the university had the ability to make the move.
The biggest change will come within the football program.
Kennesaw State, which began playing football in 2015, has claimed three Big South Conference championships and made four FCS playoff appearances. It will begin the transition in this recruiting cycle, going from 63 full scholarships to 85.
That will make the Owls' football team ineligible for the ASUN championship and a potential FCS playoff bid in 2024.
With an increase in scholarships for football, the athletic department will also have to add scholarships for women's sports to remain Title IX-compliant. Overton said scholarships will be added to the existing programs and no new sports would be added.
Overton said the athletic budget to make the move to C-USA will increase from $25 million to $31 million, which will focus on salaries, travel and equipment. While not giving specific numbers, Overton said those monies would be made up by a significant increase in funds from media rights from the new conference affiliation.
One of the biggest challenges for Kennesaw State's move will come with facilities.
A $25 million capital campaign is being launched to raise money for a 49,000-square-foot football operations building, which would be located adjacent to Fifth Third Bank Stadium. It is expected to include training facilities, a weight room and coaches offices. In addition, the funds would also go to complete improvements on the university's current baseball facility, Stillwell Stadium.
The size of Fifth Third Bank Stadium will also need to be addressed.
The stadium currently it has 8,300 physical seats and the capacity for 10,000 fans. Overton said 1,500 seats will be added in the north end zone next season. There will also be field-level club seats, and as attendance improves, more seats will be added to existing areas of the stadium to reach the 15,000-seat threshold FBS stadiums must meet by 2024.
Getting Fifth Third Bank Stadium to 15,000 seats is one challenge, but getting people to sit in the seats is another. To help that cause, Overton said the sales department has increased its staff by two, and the marketing department is putting an increased focus on making the stadium experience fan-friendly.
New initiatives will be put in place directed at increasing student attendance, including putting the student tailgate area within the footprint of the stadium, and group ticket sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.