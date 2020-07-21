Coronavirus 3, Kennesaw State 0.
At least, that is the score after the Owls' football program lost a third opponent from its schedule late Monday, when the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the postponement of its fall sports schedule.
SWAC member Alabama State was supposed to come to Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Sept. 19. With the loss of that game, Kennesaw State is now down to only three home games left on its 2020 schedule -- Tarleton State (Sept. 26), Samford (Oct. 3) and Campbell (Nov. 7).
"The continued increase of COVID-19 cases across many portions of the league’s geographic footprint and Southern regions of the country played a significant role in the (SWAC) council’s decision, along with data that suggests African-American communities have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in a release.
"The SWAC shares in the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans and supporters impacted by the postponement of fall sports competition. The league will continue to review appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and the local community, which continues to be the primary responsibility of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and its member institutions."
Earlier this summer, Kennesaw State's Sept. 5 home opener against Point was canceled because the NAIA is not allowing its football programs to start their seasons prior to Sept. 12. Last week, the Owls lost a Big South Conference game after Hampton decided to cancel its sports for the fall semester.
According to a Kennesaw State athletic spokesman, the university has actively been trying to find an opponent for the home and season opener. It is also waiting for direction from the Big South on what to do after losing the game against Hampton.
The SWAC, which was set to celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, hopes to allow its football programs to play a conference schedule in the spring, but the announcement that it will not play this fall marks the fifth Football Championship Subdivision conference to do so after the the Ivy League, Patriot League, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Colonial Athletic Association.
The CAA, however, is allowing its teams to seek an independent schedule should any of them want to continue. That includes 2019 FCS runner-up James Madison, Elon and Villanova.
With the SWAC's announcement, 44 of the 127 schools that compete at the FCS level, or 35%, have had their seasons canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.