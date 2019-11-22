KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon always talks about controlling the controllables.
When the Owls host Gardner-Webb on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium to close out the regular season, they will be hoping to control what they can when they kick off at 2 p.m., while also hoping for some help in other games across the country.
Kennesaw State (9-2, 4-1 Big South Conference) is ranked 16th in the STATS FCS poll and No. 9 in the coaches' poll, but even if it ends with a 10-2 record, it may not be enough to earn an at-large bid into the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision tournament. That is why Owl fans may be doing some scoreboard-watching -- specifically, Albany, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Towson.
NoBowls.com, an FCS bracketology website that has correctly predicted 191 of the 204 teams in the playoffs since 2008, has those four teams -- all of which take 7-4 records into Saturday -- in the tournament ahead of Kennesaw State. Those four teams end the regular season Saturday with respective opponents of Stony Brook (5-6), Western Illinois (1-10), No. 1 North Dakota State (11-0) and Elon (4-6).
Kennesaw State may need one, if not more, of them to lose to improve their chances of earning an at-large bid.
However, nothing matters if the Owls do not beat Gardner-Webb (3-8, 1-4).
"I think, at the end of the day, the committee has to do their job, and we have to do ours," Bohannon said. "We have to go take care of business on Saturday, and I firmly believe, if we go and take care of business, the rest will work itself out.
Bohannon said Gardner-Webb is clearly better than its record, adding that the Bulldogs lost three of their last four games almost by fluke.
"We're playing a really good football team that has had some bad breaks along the way," he said. "They got beat by Campbell (49-47 in triple overtime) when they had a blocked punt, which was scooped and scored to force overtime. They are up 20-0 last week at North Alabama, and the momentum changes just like it does in this game."
North Alabama came back to beat Gardner-Webb 34-30, and the Bulldogs also lost to Charleston Southern 30-27.
What Gardner-Webb has proven this year is it can score points. Quarterback Kalen Whitlow is fifth in the Big South in passing with 1,857 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Wide receiver Izaiah Gathings leads the conference with 929 yards and has 10 touchdowns, and when he is nit getting the ball, freshman wideout Devron Harper has made his mark with 608 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jayln Cagle is third in the Big South in rushing with 912 yards and eight touchdowns.
All of which means, Kennesaw State will have to play a solid game on defense.
"We're going to really have to wrap up and do a good job of tackling," Bohannon said.
Defensively, Gardner-Webb's weak point is Kennesaw State's strength. The Bulldogs have allowed a conference-worst 237.9 yards per game on the ground, while the Owls have averaged 352.5 yards per game -- only 5 yards per game behind the single-season conference record set by VMI in 2008.
Kennesaw State would eclipse that average by rushing for 415 yards today. Bronson Rechsteiner leads the Owls with 715 rushing yards, while quarterback Tommy Bryant, who will be making his second straight start in place of the injured Daniel David, is second with 415.
SENIOR DAY
Kennesaw State will honor 13 seniors before the game.
The list includes David, Rechsteiner, defensive lineman Kyle Arrasmith, defensive back B.J. Bobby, starting defensive lineman Andrew Butcher, running back Kevin Ficklin, linebacker Troy Henderson, starting defensive lineman Desmond Johnson Jr., wide receiver Monte Jones, wide receiver Tanner Jones, starting corner back Le'Vonte Larry, starting running back T.J. Reed, and starting cornerback Dorian Walker.
Tanner Jones and Walker are Cobb County natives and former products of Kennesaw Mountain and Mount Paran Christian, respectively, while Rechsteiner is a product of Etowah High School in Woodstock.
MAKING HISTORY
Kennesaw State enters the final regular-season game of its fifth season with a chance to set a new bar for start-up programs.
The Owls and Old Dominion each have 46-14 records through their first 60 games. With a win, Kennesaw State would be the first new program to win 47 games in its first five years, and post three 10-win seasons in that same time frame.
The Owls would also tie Georgia Southern's mark of 47 wins in its first five seasons following the program's 1982 rebirth, following 41 years of dormancy.
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN+. It can be heard on 1230 AM and 106.3 FM Atlanta Sports X and streamed on the TuneIn app.
