Kennesaw State, Life, Major League Rugby and the United Soccer League all suspended their seasons indefinitely Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ASUN Conference, which includes Kennesaw State, suspended all winter championship events and the full schedule of spring sports. It came on the heels of the NCAA officially canceling its basketball tournaments, including the men’s Final Four in Atlanta.
ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said in a release that the conference would re-evaluate the situation in three weeks. The league will also announce Friday how it would handle the remainder of the spring sports seasons.
“In support of the global community’s effort to limit transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and to exercise wise precaution in protecting the health of the entire ASUN family, the ASUN Conference joins the fight by suspending all intercollegiate competition, effective immediately, through at least April 5,” Gumbart said in the release. “Our Presidents’ Council will address the question of canceling all spring competition tomorrow, March 13, and we will update this statement as needed following the conclusion of that (afternoon) session.”
In addition to the suspension of spring sports, the Kennesaw State football team’s spring practice came to an early end. After beginning Feb. 24, the Owls were supposed to have seven more practices leading up to the March 26 spring game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, but all has been canceled.
Life suspended its athletic events at least through the end of the month following the directives of the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference.
“The situation is evolving at a dizzying pace and decisions are currently being made based on incomplete and/or rapidly changing information,” Mid-South commissioner Eric Ward said in a release. “Conference leadership will be convening by conference call twice each week during this time period to evaluate the most recently available information and developments within the sports industry, as well as up-to-the-minute information from the NAIA and our campuses to determine the best path forward for our conference.”
Major League Rugby suspended its season for at least 30 days.
Rugby ATL, an MLR expansion team that played at Life’s Lupo Family Field, is 2-3 in its inaugural season and was scheduled to host the New England Free Jacks on March 22. The 16-game regular season was originally scheduled to be completed by May 30.
MLR said the next steps will be based on guidance from the CDC, the Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities. The league includes one team in Canada, the Toronto Arrows.
“After discussions with all clubs, we have determined that the decision to suspend our season is in the best interest of our community, fans, players, officials, and staff,” MLR commissioner George Killebrew said in a release. “We will update our fans when further decisions have been made, and we would like to thank them for their patience and continued support during this time.”
The USL’s Championship league, of which Atlanta United 2 competes in, released a similar statement, suspending play for at least 30 days.
“It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said.
Atlanta United 2 had just begun its season with a 1-0 loss to the Charleston Battery last Sunday. The 34-game USL Championship schedule runs through the middle of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.