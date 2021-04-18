For the first time in four seasons, Kennesaw State will not be competing in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
After the Owls dropped their season finale to Monmouth on April 10, coach Brian Bohannon said he felt like the season was over. Unfortunately, when the NCAA had its FCS Selection Show on ESPNU on Sunday, he was proven correct.
In fact, KSU wasn't even one of the final schools considered for the condensed 16-team bracket. The Owls were mentioned on the selection show, but when FCS Selection Committee Chair Kyle Moats was asked why they were passed over, he said the teams that made it, and those who were the first ones out, had better strength of schedules and better wins.
East Tennessee State, Murray State, Southeastern Louisiana and Samford were the first four out, while Missouri State, coached by former Atlanta Falcons' coach Bobby Petrino, and Southern Illinois were the last two teams in.
Only four teams were seeded and all 16 teams will open the playoffs next week. All games will be shown or streamed on the ESPN networks.
The matchups include Holy Cross traveling to No. 1 seed South Dakota State, Southern Illinois at Weber State, Sacred Hart at Delaware and Davidson at No. 4 seed Jacksonville State in the top half of the bracket.
The bottom half of the bracket includes Virginia Military Institute at No. 3 seed James Madison, Missouri State at North Dakota, Eastern Washington at North Dakota State, and Big South champion Monmouth at No. 2 seed Sam Houston State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.