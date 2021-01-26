North Cobb is creating a player pipeline to Kennesaw State.
Last weekend, two of the Warriors' linebackers committed to play for the Owls -- Montrel Jenkins and Jadyn Walker.
The duo combined to help North Cobb allow only 16 points per game, all while the Warriors played a regular-season schedule that included 10 playoff teams from 2019, including state in Buford, Harrison and Marietta.
"You won't find two better players," North Cob coach Shane Queen said. "Those kids are even better people. They are going to be three- or four-year starters (at Kennesaw State)."
The 6-foot, 190-pound Jenkins, who will likely play safety in college, had a nose for the ball in 2020. He finished the season with 101 tackles and two sacks, but maybe most importantly, he had eight interceptions and returned five of them for touchdowns.
Jenkins said he was appreciative of the opportunity to continue to play football at the next level.
"Thank you for all the support from my friends and family," he tweeted. "I wouldn't have made it this far without the influences and impact many of these people have had in my life.
"Special thanks to all of the coaching staff at North Cobb for the last four years of my high school career. Thanks to the teammates (who) pushed me on and off the field. Thanks for all the people (who) have invested their time into me to put me in this position. But with that being said I will be committing to Kennesaw State University."
If Jenkins was not around the ball on a particular play, the 6-1, 210-pound Walker was.
Walker finished the year with 129 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions. He was also thankful to find himself in position to continue his football career.
"I want to thank all my coaches for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to show myself," Walker said in his Twitter announcement. "I want to thank my teammates for always pushing and motivating me to succeed. The memories made will always be remembered and cherished as (I) will forever be a Warrior.
"With that being said, I am blessed and honored to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Kennesaw State University."
Both players seemed to play their best in the biggest games. Jenkins had 17 tackles against Lowndes in the second round of the playoffs, and Walker added 14.
Both players also carry a grade-point average better than 3.5.
Jenkins and Walker follow teammate Ben Moran to Kennesaw State. Moran, a place-kicker with 50-plus-yard range, committed to the Owls in December.
