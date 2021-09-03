KENNESAW -- Just as Reinhardt was making its way back into the game, Welton Spottsville squashed the Eagles’ momentum.
The Kennesaw State linebacker dropped back in coverage and contorted his body to make a diving catch. The interception squashed the Eagles’ momentum and set the Owls up at the Reinhardt 48 yard line to start the fourth quarter.
The play earned the hashtag #SCtop10, and impressed coach Brian Bohannon.
“I think it was pretty spectacular,” Bohannon said. “He’s got great ball skills, and that was pretty special.”
Quarterback Xavier Shepherd then capped the ensuing drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to give KSU a 35-19 lead en route to a 35-25 victory Thursday night in the season opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Shepherd came into the game in the third quarter for an injured Jonathan Murphy and finished the night with 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“X being X, he is always over there ready to go like he did in the spring,” Bohannon said. “He was ready to go and came in and got some stuff going to help us win the game.”
The win was the Owls’ fifth consecutive victory in a home-opener, but there is plenty of work to be done before KSU plays Georgia Tech on Sept. 11.
“We won the game,” Bohannon said. “We told our guys, they know it wasn’t pretty. You know there's times we looked like we knew what we were doing, (and) doing there's times we didn't look very good.”
Much of the Owls' struggles can be attributed to a spirited effort by Reinhardt, the NAIA program from Cherokee County. The Eagles have been consistent participants in the NAIA playoffs and they showed what they could do when given an opportunity.
“Credit to Reinhardt, they’re a good football team,” Bohannon said. “That quarterback (Billy Hall), he’s only been playing for eight years and he’s pretty good. They do a really good job, and there’s a reason they’ve won as many games as they have.”
Hall was key for the Eagles on Thursday, finishing with 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He also threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns, including finding his favorite receiver Navarie Solomon seven times for 83 yards and the two scores.
Bohannon said Murphy’s injury did not seem to be serious, and he was impressed with the way his starting quarterback looked in the first half.
Murphy got the Owls’ started early with a 36-yard run, his longest of the night and longer than any run KSU had during the shortened spring season, to put the team at Reinhardt’s 20-yard line. Nykeem Farrow took it in from there on the next play for the 7-0 lead.
Reinhardt’s Dylan Kelly had a 54-yard return on the ensuing kickoff and a face mask penalty on the Owls gave the Eagles the ball at the KSU 33. Hall then connected with Solomon for a 26-yard touchdown reception to even the score at 7-7.
On their next drive, the Owls’ moved the ball 74 yards, highlighted by a 12-yard run by Kyle Glover, the longest of his 80-yard night, and a 23-yard run by Iaan Cousins. Murphy scored from two-yards out to put KSU up 14-7 to end the first quarter.
Murphy’s second touchdown of the night, this time from 1-yard, put the Owls’ up 21-7 at the half. It looked like KSU was going to take control of the game early in the third quarter as they drove to the Reinhardt 3, before being stopped. A missed 27-yard field goal by Nathan Robertson left the score at 21-7, but only momentarily.
On the first play of Reinhardt’s next drive, Hall ran up the middle for his 80-yard touchdown. The missed extra point left the game at 21-13.
Shepherd then stepped in for an injured Murphy, and connected with Will Haigler for a 32-yard reception to bring the Owls’ to the Reinhardt 3. Shepherd scored from there to put the Owls up 28-13.
Hall connected with Solomon for another Eagles’ touchdown to make the score 28-19 late in the third quarter.
