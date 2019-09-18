KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State opened the season Aug. 31 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, cruising to a 59-0 win over Point.
By the time the Owls return, nearly a whole month will have passed.
For the first time in program history, No. 6 Kennesaw State is about to play a third straight road game.
Two weeks ago, the Owls flew to Kent State in northeast Ohio, making a round trip of 1,362 miles. Last week, they bused to Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama, for a round trip of 362 miles. This week, the Owls are heading to Missouri State for a Saturday afternoon kickoff in Springfield, Missouri, with a round trip of 1,300 miles.
Kennesaw State lost 26-23 in overtime at Kent State before bouncing back with a 42-7 win at Alabama State. The Owls (3-1) will try to finish the road trip 2-1, but despite criss-crossing the eastern half of the country, coach Brian Bohannon said he did not see any signs of travel fatigue.
"You are on the road, but I don’t sense anything like that right now," he said. "For a young team, going on the road three weeks in a row is a chance to grow up. It’s unique to be on the road three weeks in a row. That’s part of the growing-up process. I think it’s something we can take and use it right can be an advantage going forward."
If there is some fatigue within the team right now, Bohannon said it was coming from practice.
Last week, he was unsure how the Owls would react coming off the first loss of the season. They responded by jumping to a 21-0 lead over Alabama Sate in the first quarter, thanks to a blocked punt, an interception return for a touchdown an a 55-yard breakaway run.
Kennesaw State finished the game with 481 rushing yards, held the ball for nearly 35 minutes and kept Alabama State to 202 yards of total offense.
Bohannon said he saw some improvement, but he still is not satisfied
"I think we were focused," he said. "Our attention to detail was better. We’ve been preaching focus and attention to detail, just about the little things. It’s something we did better early in the game in all three phases.
"I don’t think we’re anywhere we want to be, but we were better early in the game."
BREAKOUT GAME
Freshman defensive lineman Joel Parker had a breakout game against Alabama State, totaling three sacks, eight tackles and six tackles for loss and earning Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native's effort did not come as a surprise to the coaching staff.
"Joel is one of the freshmen we knew was going to play because of the way he practices," Bohannon said. "He does his job. That was the best thing about his game Saturday. It's he was doing his job. He wasn’t freelancing. He was doing his job.
"It’s amazing when you are doing your job and you are playing hard, that good things will happen. I think, sometimes, guys get worried about stats or making a play. Just go do your job and things will work themselves out. Now, it may not be every game, but you go do your job and good things happen, and that’s what he did. Joel has a bright future here."
WALKING WOUNDED
Bohannon said Parker initially was not expected to play last Saturday because he was not feeling well. Parker, however, has already been ruled out for Missouri State. Also set to miss Saturday's game is running back Sam Outlaw, with an undisclosed injury.
Defensive back Dorian Walker and defensive lineman Andrew Butcher missed the Alabama State game. Walker is expected back Saturday, while Butcher and running backs Antavius Greer and Kyle Glover are considered questionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.