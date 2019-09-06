KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will travel to Ohio in search of its first win against an Football Bowl Subdivision opponent when it takes on Kent State.
The game at Nix Stadium is set for a noon kickoff Saturday.
It is hard to judge how good the No. 7 Owls are after last week's 59-0 victory over Point in the season opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Coach Brian Bohannon said there were a number of things that needed to be cleared up, including missed assignments and ball security heading into Saturday's game, which will be against a much more formidable opponent.
"It's a big challenge," Bohannon said. "We'll need to make a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2."
This will be the Owls' second matchup against an FBS program. Last year, they came close to knocking off Georgia State in the season opener, before falling late 24-20.
As good of an opportunity as Kennesaw State had last year, if there is another realistic chance for the Owls to earn their first win against an FBS opponent, this might be it.
Kent State is not accustomed to facing any variation of the triple-option offense. The last time it did was in 2015 against Army, so most of the Golden Flashes' players will be seeing it for the first time.
In addition, one of the big things that plagued the Kent State last year was its inability to stop the run. The Golden Flashes gave up an average of 220.3 yards per game on the ground, while the defense allowed 469.3 yards and 36.67 points per game.
That could be a problem if Kennesaw State's offense continues to look like the version of years past.
Against Point, the Owls rolled up 433 yards on the ground, with 16 players carrying the ball and seven for at least 30 yards. The Owls lead the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing and are coming off a season in which they averaged 352.9 yards per game.
"Any time you have close to 500 yards rushing, it's pretty special," Kent State coach Sean Lewis said during his weekly news conference. "We have to be assignment-sound. We have to do a great job of defeating their cut-blocks, and they do it the right way.
"You have to be disciplined with our eyes, disciplined with our keys. We have to do that against the nuances of the Kennesaw State offense."
Kent State did seem to play better on defense a week ago, when it lost 30-7 at Arizona State. It was a 10-0 game at the half, and the Golden Flashes held the Sun Devils to 171 yards on 46 carries.
Kent State's 3-4 defensive front was consistently in the Arizona State backfield, recording five sacks -- including two by defensive lineman Theo Majette -- seven total tackles for loss and forced a fumble.
Offensively, Kent State struggled to score as quarterbacks Woody Barrett and Dustin Crum split the snaps.
Barrett started and was benched, but he came back in the second half to lead the Golden Flashes on their only touchdown drive of the game. He finished the day 9-of-16 for 83 yards and a touchdown. In the time Crum was under center, he went 3-of-8 for minus-3 yards.
Barrett was the starter last season and threw for 2,339 yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 58% of his passes.
Whoever is under center will be aided by the return of 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back Jo-El Shaw, who ran for 657 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018. Against Arizona State, he had 16 carries for 67 yards.
NAMES TO KNOW
Kent State may not have the greatest amount of football success, winning only one conference title in the program's history, but the Golden Flashes have produced a number of big names in both the coaching and playing ranks.
Arguably the greatest college football coach of all time, Alabama's Nick Saban, is a former Kent State defensive back. Former Notre Dame, Arkansas and South Carolina coach Lou Holtz was a linebacker, with former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel playing tight end for the Golden Flashes.
Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert, who played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is the biggest-name player of the group, but others include New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison and former Atlanta Falcons tight end O.J. Santiago.
One other famous player to come out of Kent State is former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates. However, the eight-time Pro Bowler did not play football while in college, instead helping lead the Golden Flashes' basketball team to the Elite Eight in 2002.
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN3. It can be heard on the Atlanta Sports X at 1230 AM or 106.3 FM. It can also be streamed on the TuneIn App.
