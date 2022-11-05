Kennesaw State defensive backs Chance Gamble (31) and Markeith Montgomery deflect a pass against Tennessee Tech earlier this season. Gamble had three interceptions and Montgomery had one as the Owls intercepted UT Martin five times in a 44-27 victory Saturday.
Kennesaw State intercepted five passes, and outscored UT-Martin 27-3 in the second half, to post a 44-27 victory over the No. 15 team in FCS on Saturday.
The victory was the Owls' third in a row, first over a ranked team this season, and put them over .500 for the first time this year at 5-4.
The five interceptions was a program first, and the defense was led by Chance Gamble, who grabbed three of his own to tie Dante Blackmon's team record, including setting a new mark with an 89-yard interception return as time expired. He also set a new program best with 128 interception return yards.
Gamble got his first of the game in the first quarter as KSU built a 10-0 lead, but grabbed two of the Owls four in the fourth quarter after they reclaimed a 31-27 lead.
The Skyhawks scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter behind two touchdown passes by quarterback Dresser Winn, who threw for 286 yards, and a 21-yard touchdown run by Zak Wallace to go up 24-17 at the half. They then added to the lead midway through the third quarter with a field goal by Tyler Larco. From there on, it was all Kennesaw State.
With 2:10 left to play in the third, the Owls pulled within 27-24 when Xavier Shepherd connected with Gabriel Benyard with a 32-yard touchdown pass. Shepherd then put KSU on top less than a minute into the fourth quarter when he teamed up with Blake Bohannon on a 61-yard score.
Shepherd finished the night completing only 3 of 8 passes, but it went for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and three touchdowns.
Shepherd's final rushing touchdown of the game was set up by Deontre Morris, who intercepted Winn at the UT Martin 35 and returned it 31 yards to the 4. Two plays later Shepherd scored to put the game out of reach at 38-27.
KSU dominated nearly every aspect of the game. It won the time of possession 36 minutes to 24, converted on 8 of 18 third downs and 4 of 6 on fourth down. The Owls outgained the Skyhawks 391 yards to 373, and they rolled up 269 yards on the ground.
Isaac Foster led KSU with 97 yards rushing and Benyard finished the day with 203 all-purpose yards, including 62 yards receiving and 93 yards on kickoff returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.