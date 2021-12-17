KENNESAW -- Two weeks after suffering a painful loss to East Tennessee State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon, his assistants and the players are trying to put it behind them.
Unfortunately, the painful memory remains front and center.
Kennesaw State led 31-17 with 5 minutes to play, but East Tennessee State scored 15 points -- including a go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final seconds -- to pull off an improbable comeback and win 32-31.
To this point, Bohannon said he has watched the tape of the game only once.
"And you can burn it," he said.
Up until the final 5 minutes, Kennesaw State had dominated the entire second half. Three straight touchdown drives had put the Owls up 28-17, and it looked like they were about to put away the game with a fourth.
However, that drive that could have secured the win bogged down at the East Tennessee State 28, leaving Kennesaw State with a fourth-and-3 situation.
"If it was fourth-and-1 or fourth-and-2 -- you know how we do things around here. We go for it," Bohannon said. "But it was fourth-and-3, and I know we have a good kicker. It takes the lead from 11 points to 14 points. We're up two scores with 5 minutes left. I don't know how much better you could feel about things."
Even after East Tennessee State scored the first touchdown to cut the lead to 31-24, all Kennesaw State had to do was recover the onside kick. The Owls did not, and it led to the unlikeliest of comebacks.
"We went a little haywire," Bohannon said. "We were doing some things (the players) hadn't done."
Missing reads, moving through the wrong gaps, penalties -- all somewhat uncharacteristic of an Owls team that finished 11-2 for the season. In fact, it was only the second game in program history where they failed to hold on to a lead in the fourth quarter. The other was a 24-20 season-opening loss to Georgia State in 2018.
But that game had far fewer implications.
"We've never lost one like that," Bohannon said.
What the 2021 season will be remembered for is Kennesaw State leaving the Big South Conference with its third conference title and earning its fourth postseason bid. In all four playoff seasons, the Owls won at least one postseason game, but the fact they got there at all in 2021 should be celebrated.
From the time preseason camp broke in the summer, Kennesaw State was riddled with injuries, which, at times, made it difficult to even practice. The offensive line, the linebackers and the secondary seemed to be hit the hardest and, as Bohannon said, if a player was ready to play, they probably did this season.
Despite having to plug in inexperienced players, including a lot of freshmen, the Owls continually found ways to win.
"The players always had a good attitude, and they were resilient," Bohannon said. "When we had to have some stops, we figured out how to get off the field. When we needed to score, we found a way to win the game.
"I also think its the best coaching job we've since we've been here."
It all came to fruition for Kennesaw State as it hosted Monmouth in the Big South championship game to close out the regular season. After struggling to get players to understand what it meant to practice the Owls' way for most of the season, they put it all together, beating the Hawks 49-17.
"It was the best week of practice all year," Bohannon said, "and it showed."
Heading into their first season in the ASUN Conference, Kennesaw State will have some holes to fill. It will have to find replacements on the offensive line for departing starters Jake Lassiter and William Nana Fabu, slotback Adeolu Adeleke and B-back Kyle Glover. On defense it will lose starting linebackers Evan Thompson and Chance Bates, along with defensive lineman Tyler Moore.
To buoy some of the losses, there are a number of players who are going to use their extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return to the program as super seniors -- running back Isaac Foster, offensive lineman Matt Olson, defensive linemen Travis Bell and Desmond Scott, linebacker Cole Loden and kicker Nathan Robertson.
Kennesaw State is also expected to have one of its most competitive schedules in 2022 with games at College Football Playoff qualifier Cincinnati, FCS playoff qualifier Tennessee-Martin, along with Southern Conference members Wofford and Samford, and new ASUN rivals Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas.
Jacksonville State is also on the schedule, though it remains to be seen if the Gamecocks stay as a member of the ASUN for the 2022 season as they prepare to move to the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA.
