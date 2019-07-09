KENNESAW -- In the first four years Kennesaw's State football team took the field, very little changed.
For the majority of that time, Chandler Burks was quarterback, Justin Sumpter played wide receiver, Darnell Holland ran the ball and and Anthony Gore Jr. made tackles.
The limited turnover led to consistency, including a pair of Big South Conference championships, two trips to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and consistent rankings in the top 10 of the FCS.
Heading into 2019, there is little that is consistent with Kennesaw State, and it shows in the rankings from the various national publications. Athlon ranked the Owls 14th in its preseason poll, with Lindy's putting them third. Street and Smith did not include Kennesaw State in its top 25.
"Outside of our building, people think this is a year of rebuilding," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "They think we aren't going to be as good as we were the last few years. Nobody thinks you can build on what we've done."
Kennesaw State will be replacing 10 of 11 starters on offense, including quarterback, both wide receivers and the entire line, but with two publications having the Owls ranked in the top 15, Bohannon said it is a testament to what they has already achieved.
"The fact we are in the conversation says they know what we've done the last couple years," Bohannon said.
New starting quarterback Daniel David said he and his teammates are just taking things day by day and getting better, but he said he heard rankings for the team everywhere from No. 3 to No. 22, and they are trying to use it to their advantage.
"It's something that's motivating us," said David, a rising senior who had been Burks' primary backup.
Kennesaw State will open the season at home Aug. 31 against Point, then will on the road for three games -- Kent State, Alabama State and Missouri State -- before returning home to face Reinhardt.
Bohannon hopes those five non-conference games will allow team will be able to jell before beginning Big South play Oct. 12 against Charleston Southern.
ASUN BASKETBALL SCHEDULE RELEASED
The ASUN Conference announced its 2019-20 men's basketball schedule, with each of the league's nine teams slated to play a 16-game double round-robin schedule beginning Jan. 2.
Kennesaw State will begin conference play at home against North Florida on Jan. 2, then will host Stetson two days later.
Other key home dates include a battle against defending regular-season conference champion Lipscomb on Feb. 8, followed by Florida Gulf Coast on Feb. 13.
The Owls will wrap up the regular season at home Feb. 27 against defending ASUN tournament champion Liberty on Feb. 27 and March 1 against NJIT.
Other home dates include Jan. 23 against North Alabama and Jan. 25 against Jacksonville. The ASUN tournament will begin March 3.
