Kennesaw State may be in the need of a replacement game to open its 2020 schedule.
Point Univeristy, which was to be the Owls home opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Sept. 5, will not be allowed to play that game.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Council of Presidents released new guidelines for allowing their collegiate institutions to begin preparations for the fall sports schedule this week. One of the decisions was to reduce the number of games its football programs could play from 11 to nine because of concerns over the coronavirus. Practice for the fall programs can not begin prior to Aug. 15, and the football schedule can not kick off until Sept. 12.
Kennesaw State representatives said they are aware of the NAIA's decision and are considering their options. What those options are right now are uncertain.
In addition to the NAIA shortening its football seasons, the NCAA has already announced its Divison II schools will see their seasons reduced from 11 to 10 games.
Four other FCS teams are scheduled to play either NAIA or Division II programs on Sept. 5. If those games are lost, the Owls might be able to find a willing opponent from either Lamar, who is scheduled to play Mississippi College, Stetson (Ave Maria), North Carolina A&T (Shaw) or East Tennessee State (Mars Hill).
North Carolina A&T would be a playoff-quality matchup as the Aggies are coming off a 9-3 season and finished at No. 20 in the final STATS FCS poll. They will also become a member of the Big South Conference beginning with the 2021 season.
Kennesaw State also has a history with East Tennessee State. The Owls played their inaugural game against the Buccaneers in Johnson City in 2015 and won 56-16. They also hosted ETSU in the home opener the following season and fell 20-17 in double-overtime. The Buccaneers are coming off a 3-9 season in 2019.
Last season, KSU also had the unfortunate need to find a replacement game. Duquesne was originally scheduled to come to Kennesaw, but it backed out of the game. After not being able to find an FCS program to fill the void, KSU turned to Reinhardt, an NAIA program, from Cherokee County.
If the Owls lose the game and can't replace it, their season opener would be on the road at Kent State on Sept. 12. The home opener would be the following week. It would start a three-game stretch where KSU would host Alabama State, Tarleton State, a top-10 team in Division II last season which is making its FCS debut in 2020, and Samford.
