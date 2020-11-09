Kennesaw State finalized its spring football opponents on Monday with the release of the Big South Conference schedule.
The Owls will play a six-game schedule, four of which being conference opponents.
Kenensaw State will open Big South play on March 13 when it hosts Charleston Southern at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Two weeks later it will travel to Gardner-Webb on March 27.
KSU will host new conference member Robert Morris on April 3, before finishing on the road at Monmouth on Saturday, April 10. Conference members Campbell, North Alabama and Hampton have opted out of the spring season.
The Owls had already announced two non-conference opponents. The will open the season Feb. 27 at home against Shorter, and they will host Dixie State on March 20.
The FCS selection show will be held on April 18, with the first-round action beginning on April 24. The quarterfinals will be May 1 and the semifinals on May 8.
The NCAA Division I Football Championship will be played on Saturday, May 15 or Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
The Big South Conference will be one of 11 automatic qualifiers. They will join five at-large selections by FCS Playoffs selection committee to complete the 16-team playoff bracket.
Spring 2021 Kennesaw State Football Schedule
Feb. 27 Shorter
March 13 Charleston Southern
March 20 Dixie State
March 27 at Gardner-Webb
April 3 Robert Morris
April 10 at Monmouth
