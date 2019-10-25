KENNESAW -- No. 6 Kennesaw State will host Big South Conference newcomer North Alabama on Saturday, as the teams prepare to meet for the first time.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
The Lions (2-5), in the midst of their first full season as a Football Championship Subdivision member after moving up from Division II, are ineligible to compete for the Big South title and their games will not count in the conference standings until the transition period is completed in 2022.
That does not mean North Alabama is not a competitive team trying to win.
Last year as an FCS independent, the Lions went 7-3 playing a mixed schedule of FCS and Division II squads. They came away with wins against Alabama A&M and Jackson State, while losing 38-7 at No. 1 North Dakota State.
This season, playing a full slate of Big South games, North Alabama has posted wins against Western Illinois and conference rival Presbyterian. The Lions have also had back-to-back narrow losses to Hampton (40-34) and Charleston Southern (25-20) the last two weeks, and three of their five losses this season have come by a touchdown or less.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon coached against North Alabama early in his career, and he said he the program has a culture for winning, which should get his the Owls' upmost respect this afternoon.
"North Alabama has an unbelievably rich tradition of winning," Bohannon said. "They play some good football over there. I coached against them when I was at West Georgia (as a graduate assistant in 1994-95), and they had one of the best defenses I've ever coached against. They've won three national championships and played for five. They have 17 conference titles, 21 playoff appearances and 35 wins in the playoffs, so they are going to be ready to play. I think we'll get their best shot."
North Alabama won three consecutive Division II national championships from 1993-95. During that period, the Lions won with defense, and the 1994 and 1995 teams had defenses that allowed only 215 and 218 yards per game, respectively.
"While I was at West Georgia, it was like getting ready to play the Green Bay Packers," Bohannon said. "They probably had four NFL players on defense. They were really good. They were tough, they were hard-nosed.
"A team that has won that many championships, that has played for that many national championships, I don't care what level, it takes something special to go win a championship. The expectation there and the culture there is to win. They have lost more than they are accustomed to to date this year."
North Alabama, looking to avoid its first three-game losing streak since 2012, is averaging 365 yards and 24.9 points per game, but coach Chris Willis said on his weekly coach's show that the numbers are somewhat misleading. He said the Lions' offense has created big plays, but they have not been able to sustain drives. Last week against Charleston Southern, North Alabama went 3-of-15 on third down, something that has plagued the Lions all season.
North Alabama has also had issues running the football.
Terence Humphrey leads the way with 429 yards and five touchdowns, but the Lions are averaging only 101.4 yards a game on the ground. It has forced them into becoming more of a passing offense than Willis wants, and he said it is why quarterback Christian Lopez, who has completed 108 of 224 passes for 1,820 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions, has a 49% completion rate instead of 59.
That has played into the struggles North Alabama has had on defense. The Lions are allowing 426.7 yards per game -- including 182.3 on the ground -- and 32.1 points. Three times this season, they have allowed 230 or more rushing yards, including 271 last week against Charleston Southern. Four times this season, the North Alabama defense has been on the field for 80 or more plays.
"We can't get off the field and get a stop when we need one," Willis said.
That should play into the hands of Kennesaw State (6-1), which is looking to win its 13th straight conference game. The Owls are second in the FCS in rushing at 352.3 yards per game and first in total defense, allowing teams an average of 250.6 yards of offense.
One thing Kennesaw State will have to overcome is the loss of running back and return specialist Isaac Foster, who suffered a broken ankle last week at Presbyterian and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
The redshirt sophomore was the Owls' second-leading rusher with 506 yards, behind only Bronson Rechsteiner's 537, and he was a threat to score on kickoff and punt returns.
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Foster, starting wide receiver Caleb O'Neal (upper body), starting linebacker Kareem Taylor (lower body) and backup defensive back Donte Justice (lower body) are out with injuries.
Starting defensive end Andrew Butcher (upper body) and defensive back Demetrius Pettway (upper body) will be game-time decisions, as will backup defensive back Jeremiah Compton (upper body), offensive lineman Alexzander Feliz (upper body), defensive back Bryson Perry (lower body) and running back Brandon Simmons (upper body).
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN3 and heard on 1230 AM and 106.3 FM the Atlanta Sports X. The game can also be streamed on the Tunein App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.