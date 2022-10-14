KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will look to win its second straight game when it hosts Central Arkansas on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
It will be the second of four straight games at home, the first meeting against the Bears and the second against ASUN competition. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
While Central Arkansas (2-4, 1-0), might not have the best record on paper, it came into the weekend tied for the ASUN lead with Jacksonville State, and Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said the Bears are a team that has to be taken seriously.
"We are playing a good opponent," Bohannon said. "They have played a lot of ranked teams."
Central Arkansas, which beat Austin Peay 49-20 in its lone conference game, has already faced a pair of ranked Football Championship Subdivision in Missouri State and Southeast Missouri. It has also played Mississippi.
The Bears are averaging 28 points per game, scoring 49 points in each of their last two games.
Will McElvain leads the way, having completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,444 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has two receivers who have more than 300 yards in Jarrod Barnes (366) and running back Kylin James (319). Darius Hale leads the team with 503 rushing yards, with James having added another 231.
Overall, the Bears are averaging 377 yards of offense per game.
"They are good at running back, good at their skill positions and good up front," Bohannon said. "When they play their brand of football, they are good."
Defensively, Central Arkansas has given up 444 yards per game, which includes 154 yards a game on the ground.
Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who took over for an injured Jonathan Murphy last week, will make his first start in three weeks. He is coming off a game in which he completed 13 of 18 passes for a career-high 172 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 102 yards and two scores in the Owls' overtime win against North Alabama.
Shepherd is expected to have his nearly his full complement of running backs available for Saturday's game, which is a first since early in the season.
Injury report
In addition to having all the running backs available, Kennesaw State may get freshman linebacker Juandarion Silas back in the lineup.
However, 16 other players will not be so lucky with Murphy, key offensive lineman James Dawson, former McEachern standout linebacker Erwin Byrd, linebacker Mike Mincey and defensive lineman Kelcy Allen among those ruled out for Saturday's game.
On the air
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.