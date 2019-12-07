OGDEN, Utah — Everything was going quite well for Kennesaw State on Saturday.
As long as the Owls continued to control the ball without mistakes, via their run-heavy offense, a second-round win in the FCS tournament seemed inevitable.
Unfortunately, the mistake did happen, and it was one huge momentum-changer.
An errant pitch on Kennesaw State's first possession in the second half was picked up by Weber State defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez and run in for a touchdown. The Wildcats then caught fire on both sides of the ball and used that surge to grab a 26-20 victory and reach the FCS quarterfinals.
"Really, that's what changed the game. You had two teams going at it, playing extremely hard," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said of the miscue. "It's just one of those games. They were just able to make some plays there in the third quarter."
Sophomore quarterback Jonathan Murphy, given the starting nod after playing well in a 28-21 first-round win over Wofford, continued to excel in relief of injured starter Tommy Bryant in the first half.
Murphy ran for 98 yards in the first two quarters and even threw the first touchdown pass of his career -- a 10-yard toss to TJ Reed -- to give Kennesaw State (11-3) a 17-9 advantage with 5:01 before halftime.
But Weber State (10-3) trimmed the deficit on Trey Tuttle's 45-yard field goal with only 59 seconds left in the second and then got the big play they needed right out of the gate to start the third.
On an option pitch to the right, Murphy tossed the ball behind running back Bronson Rechsteiner, who momentarily seemed to fall on it at the Owls' own 24, but the ball popped loose. Rodriguez grabbed it and ran in for the touchdown.
"Obviously, the play by Adam was huge," Weber State coach Jay Hill said. "Bottom line, when you get like that, you get them on eggshells a little bit where, in the first half, we were on eggshells."
Kennesaw State, on its heels for the next offensive possession, was quickly forced into a punt. Weber State, very much in possession of momentum, then drove 69 yards in six plays and finished off with a 2-yard run by Josh Davis for a 26-17 lead.
"They might have been executing a little bit better than we were. We kind of came out a little bit flat and were able to settle back in," Murphy said. "We had to hit the plays and, unfortunately, we didn't."
In the first half, Kennesaw State had only one possession where the offense did not score, and that was when the Owls chose to take a knee just before the half.
The opening score of the game was a 24-yard field goal by Nathan Robertson, while Murphy, who finished with 116 yards on the ground, got into the end zone early in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run.
"You've got to give Kennesaw a lot of credit. They're a very good team. I mean, you can see why they're a preseason top-five team in the country," Hill said. "I tell you, I think they found something special in that quarterback. He is really good, and he's added a juice to them the last two weeks."
Robertson kicked another field goal midway through the fourth period to cut the Weber State lead to six as Kennesaw State started recovering from the momentum turn early in the third. But the Wildcats did not allow the Owls to cross midfield in their final two possessions.
Rodriguez effectively ended the game when he sacked Murphy at the 18-yard line with 1:53 left to play.
"I couldn't be more proud of this football team. You know, people don't realize what goes on in a program. There's a lot of change that happened in our program," said Bohannon, whose team missed out on a chance at making the FCS quarterfinals for the third straight year. "We lost 22 seniors (after the 2018 season), 10 of 11 starters on offense, changed defensive staffs, and this group of seniors took a hold of this thing."
