Kennesaw State drops to No. 19 By John Bednarowski sportseditor@mdjonline.com Sep 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kennesaw State is ranked 19th in the new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday. Special — Cecil Copeland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kennesaw State is ranked 19th in the new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 released on Monday.The Owls, who were upset by Samford 27-17 last Thursday in the season opener dropped 11 spots from No. 8 in the preseason poll.KSU will travel to Cincinnati on Saturday to take on the Bearcats, a team that qualified for the College Football Playoff last season.The top seven teams did not change. North Dakota State is No. 1 followed by South Dakota State, Montana, Montana State, Missouri State, Villanova and Sacramento State. Incarnate Word moved up six spots to No. 8, East Tennessee State was ninth and Delaware moved up nine spots to No. 10 after defeating Navy. Other teams of note include Chattanooga at No. 11, Jackson State (No. 13), UT Martin (No. 14), Mercer (No. 24) and Samford (No. 25). ASUN members Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay were receiving votes. Following the game against the Bearcats, Kennesaw State will have a bye week before hosting Wofford in the home opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Sept. 24. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Buford rolls the dice, beats North Cobb in state power showdown Kennesaw Mountain beat North Paulding with late burst Late field goal caps River Ridge's roller-coaster win over Sprayberry North Cobb Christian beats Wesleyan with crazy finish Roswell takes charge in second half, spoils Marietta's home opener Press Releases contributed sponsored ’58 Foundations Partners with Sudoc to Bring a More Sustainable Mold Removal Solution to Marietta contributed sponsored Act3 Productions Announces 2022-23 Season and New Artistic Director Submit A Press Release
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.