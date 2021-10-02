KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon was given a Gatorade shower on the sideline shortly after the final whistle when his Owls defeated Jacksonville State 31-6 on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
While always willing to take one of those flavored ice baths, he wasn't expecting the second one.
"This ain't a Gatorade bath game," Bohannon said. "This is a game we expected to win, so I got it once and didn't expect it. Then I guess somebody, I don't know who it was, decided to go for Round 2 around midfield, which was a second shock to the system."
The Owls (3-1) provided a shock to Jacksonville State's system as they dominated the Gamecocks in every phase of the game. KSU held quarterback Zerrick Cooper and the JSU offense to 287 yards of total offense, forced two interceptions, blocked a field goal and allowed it to go only 1 of 4 in the red zone.
On the flip side, the Kennesaw State offense ran for 271 yards, held the ball for more than 37 minutes of clock time and went 11 of 15 on third downs. For that kind of performance against the No. 17 team in the country, may have been enough to push the team into uncharted Gatorade territory. But for as good a mood as Bohannon was in after the win, his smile indicated that his memory won't be short.
"The great thing about it is they can do all they want Saturday afternoon," he said. "I have the rest of the week."
The win improves KSU's record to 3-0 all-time against the Gamecocks, who will become a conference opponent beginning next season when the Owls join the ASUN football conference.
Early in the week, Bohannon said he thought Saturday's matchup would be a full four-quarter game, but his team had other ideas.
The Owls dominated the first quarter, holding the ball for nearly 11 1/2 minutes and it started on the opening drive when KSU went 75 yards in nine plays for an opening touchdown. Running back Adeolu Adeleke capped it off with a 32-yard run around the left side.
Jacksonville State (2-3) tried to answer, moving 73 yards to the KSU 8, but on fourth down, Desmond Scott slipped through the line and blocked the 25-yard field goal attempt by Alen Karajic. Warren Spottsville picked up the loose ball and returned it to midfield to set the Owls with a short field.
Xavier Shepherd took over from there. A completed pass for 13 yards to Will Haigler, and six runs for 32 yards, which included a 16-yard touchdown run on third-and-11 put the Owls up 14-0 as the quarter came to a close.
On the ensuing possession, the Gamecocks again drove deep into KSU territory. On fourth-and-2 from the Owls' 20, Evan Thompson came up and hit JSU's Josh Samuel in the hole, dropping him for a 1-yard gain and forcing the turnover on downs.
KSU took the ball and went on another time consuming drive. Shepherd led the offense on a 13-play, 53-yard march, which was aided by a 15-yard taunting penalty by Jacksonville State's Anthony Nesby on a play that would have forced KSU to face a third-and-15. Instead the Owls used six more plays to move into position for a Nathan Robertson 45-yard field goal to make it 17-0.
"We always want to get off to a good start. I told our kids multiple times that it would be a four-quarter game," Bohannon said. "They may start out 14-0 or we may start out 14-0, and sure enough we were sitting there 17-0, because its a four-quarter game."
Jacksonville State got the ball to start the third quarter, but on the fourth play from scrimmage, former McEachern High School standout Erwin Byrd intercepted Cooper deep in JSU territory. It took Shepherd, who finished the game with a career-high 124 yards rushing and three touchdowns along with completing 5 of 6 passes for 72 yards, six plays to get the team in the end zone. He scored his second touchdown of the night on a 3-yard run to push the lead to 24-0.
"It was a big game for us. A big game for us to continue to move forward, Bohannon said. "We took a huge step two weeks ago, and knowing that we had a really good opponent coming in, and I think our kids took that next step. We are going in the right direction."
Kennesaw State had a chance for more points to close the half after Thompson tipped a Zerrick Cooper pass, which was intercepted by Java'n Singletary at the KSU 46. The Owls moved 25 yards to the JSU 29, but Robertson missed a 46-yard field goal as time expired.
