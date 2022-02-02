Marietta defensive back Milon Jones will not have to travel very far to play his college football.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back will trade the blue and white Blue Devils jersey for the black and gold of Kennesaw State.
Jones was one of seven scholarship players to sign with the Owls on Wednesday. After signing 14 players in December, Kennesaw State added 11, including four preferred walk-ons.
Jones finished the 2021 season with 33 tackles and an interception. He also saw some time at running back, where he had 26 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Jones made a good impression when taking his campus visit.
"He carries himself in a confident manner," Bohannon said. "I like the way he goes about his business. He has some really good football ahead of him."
Another player Bohannon was happy to welcome to the fold was Jayven Williams, a 6-2, 180-pound defensive back from Mobile, Alabama.
Williams was named first team all-state for Alabama's Class 7A and had numerous other Football Championship Subdivision offers, including North Alabama, Northwestern State and Nicholls State.
Jones and Williams were two of three defensive players in Wednesday's group, along with Lithonia linebacker Damarion Davis. The 6-foot, 190-pound standout had 144½ tackles and 33 tackles for loss as a senior and was named the DeKalb County Defensive Player of the Year.
Bohannon said linebacker continues to be a position of need for the Owls, and while the team may have signed the most high school players in a class since its inaugural class of 2014, coaches will monitor the transfer portal and try to bring in a couple more players with experience before spring practice starts in mid-March.
On the other side of the ball, Kennesaw State brought in seven more players including three running backs, two quarterbacks, a tight end and a wide receiver.
The running backs are led by Qua Ashley and Jameel Avery. Bohannon said both players are dynamic runners and not afraid to block -- a key for any member of the Kennesaw State skill positions.
The 5-10, 180-pound Ashley ran for 1,000 yards on only 99 carries and scored 22 touchdowns as a senior at Dublin. He can also play defense, recording 72 tackles with a pair of interceptions.
"He has defensive clips where he'll come up and hit you," Bohannon said, "and he can really, really run."
Avery, another 5-10, 180-pound back from Chamblee, led his team with 835 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns from only 38 receptions. He also had 14 carries for 138 yards and six touchdowns.
"He loves the ball," Bohannon said. "He's a multi-sport kid. He will be a bigger kid."
Ashley and Avery will assume the role of a slotback in Kennesaw State's offensive system.
Bohannon said he was made aware of quarterback Davis Bryson, a 5-9, 175-pound signal-caller from Woodbridge, Virginia, by members of Navy's coaching staff.
In only his second season of football, Bryson threw for 2,518 yards with a 68% completion percentage, ran for 1,216 yards and scored 56 touchdowns. He led all quarterbacks in Virginia in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
One other addition to the roster is Bohannon's son, Braden. Though he was a quarterback in his senior season at Etowah, the first three years of Braden Bohannon's high school career were spent as a wide receiver. In his one season under center, Bohannon passed for 605 yards and rushed for 512.
"He's a fierce competitor," said Brian Bohannon, whose older son, receiver Blake Bohannon, was part Kennesaw State's 2021 signing class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.