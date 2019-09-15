Now, that's the way you put a loss behind you.
Heading into Saturday's game against Alabama State, there were some questions as to how this new and younger group of Owls would respond following its 26-23 overtime loss to Kent State last week.
The answer: Kennesaw State 42, Alabama State 7. The best part of game was the score wasn't really that close. This was a game the Owls could have won by 60, and based on the first quarter, it looked as if they would.
Three plays into the game, former Kennesaw Mountain standout Tanner Jones came free and blocked a punt to set the offense up at the Alabama State 24. Four plays later, KSU led 7-0.
When Demetirus Pettway intercepted a pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown 25 seconds later, it left only the offense to make a big play to complete the cycle. That came a little later when Bronson Rechsteiner broke free for a 55-yard touchdown run.
Offense, defense, special teams. All three units came out ready to play, and all three showed last week's loss will continue to be the exception rather than the rule.
As coach Brian Bohannon said during his halftime interview, the team came out focused with an attention to detail. And the game plan was a little more to the coach's liking. Last week, quarterback Daniel David attempted 21 passes, and Bohannon said after the fact they threw the ball too much. He was right, the Owls are now 0-6 when they throw at least 20 times in a game.
So how did the team fix it? The first 25 offensive plays KSU ran were runs. It led to a 28-0 halftime lead. For the game, the Owls had a run-pass mix of 64 runs to six passes. That is exactly what Bohannon considers a balanced offensive attack.
Twelve different ball carriers ran for 481 yards. The offense finished with 520 yards overall, and most importantly the team came out with a win.
Kennesaw State has not lost back-to-back games since the inaugural season of 2015, and it now has won 19 straight games against FCS opponents in the regular season.
While the sun definitely came up in Kennesaw on Sunday morning, that doesn't mean everything about the Owls win was perfect. The team turned the ball over three times and had 10 penalties for 101 yards. A few of those penalties were of the unsportsmanlike conduct variety. Bohannon will have plenty to work with when the team gets back on the field for practice, because he knows if the team does that in the FCS playoffs, it will come home with a loss.
The Owls played near perfect football for much of the first half against Alabama State. It's a great start. The team answered the bell and put the loss behind them.
It was a good learning experience. Now, its time for them to take what they learned and put it to good use the rest of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.