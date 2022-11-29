KENNESAW — Changes are on the horizon for the Kennesaw State football team.
Coming off the first losing season in program history — going 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the ASUN Conference — and with a move up to Conference USA and the Football Bowl Subdivision coming in 2024, the Owls are in the process of revamping its offense.
Coach Brian Bohannon said he will move away from having the quarterbacks always playing under center. Much of the new scheme will run out of the shotgun and will include a featured running back who can not only get the tough yards between the tackles, but one who can also take it 80 yards if he breaks into space.
Bohannon said the scheme will still be option-oriented but with a bigger run-pass option component.
“It doesn’t change who we are,” Bohannon said Tuesday during his season-ending news conference. “We are going to run the ball.”
Initially, it was expected that junior quarterback Xavier Shepherd, the ASUN Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, would be back to help Kennesaw State’s transition, but Bohannon said that would not be the case. He said Shepherd let coaches know he would be leaving to focus on other things academically.
As unexpected as Shepherd’s departure may have been, just as unexpected may be the return of quarterback Jonathan Murphy.
After going through senior day festivities earlier this month, the Los Angeles native decided to return for an extra year afforded athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Running back Isaac Foster and defensive back Markeith Montgomery will also utilize the opportunity for an extra season.
Bohannon said the change in offensive scheme is in part because of the move to Conference USA and the need to be able to recruit a “different kind of kid.”
Starting with the offensive and defensive lines, Bohannon said the program will try to recruit players who have more length — especially at tackle — with a never-ending eye on needed depth.
Defensively, the Owls will be coming off one of its worst seasons on record.
The unit gave up an average of 418.2 yards per game and struggled to find any consistent play from the linebacker position. As the season progressed, the defensive backfield began to show signs of improvement, including intercepting five passes against Tennessee-Martin, but, in some ways, it was too little, too late.
That being said, Bohannon said no staff changes are imminent, and coaches will evaluate every facet going forward to get back to playing quality football.
Uncharacteristic struggles
Over the first seven seasons of Kennesaw State football, the team often responded to adversity by playing well and coming up with a win following a loss. This year was different, and Bohannon said it was the most challenging of the program’s eight seasons.
He said issues began with the Owls’ season-opening loss at Samford.
“I asked the seniors to tell me their thoughts on the season,” Bohannon said. “Going into the season, there were a lot of accolades and talk of rankings, and I think each young man would tell you they read too much into that and spent too much time than they should in the press clippings early on in the season.
“We go into the first game and we don’t play well. We don’t play well to win. It was a lot for our guys after the game in the locker room because of the expectations of what was going to happen, and then we had to regroup, and we didn’t and then we had to go play Cincinnati.
“Suddenly, we’re 0-2 for the first time in program history.”
Things got harder after an overtime loss to Jacksonville State on Oct. 1, and then hit bottom with a 52-21 loss to Central Arkansas two weeks later.
Kennesaw State did win three games in a row, and Bohannon said the 44-27 win against then-No. 15 Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 5 was the closest the Owls came to playing their brand football this year. However, when presented with the opportunity to get back into the conference race, the team followed with back-to-back losses to Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky.
“It will be a learning experience for us going forward,” Bohannon said.
Recruiting
Kennesaw State will expand its roster to the FBS limit of 85 over the next two signing classes. Bohannon said he hopes to be able to sign 25 to 30 players this year, with many coming from the junior college ranks to help bridge gaps in the classes and offer immediate help.
Bohannon did say, with the program moving up to Conference USA, it has allowed him and his staff to be able to speak to players they may not have had a chance to sign before.
Scheduling
Going forward, Bohannon said he would still like to have a game against a Power Five school and one against a Football Championship Subdivision program each year.
Many of the Owls’ existing nonconference games from 2024-28 will be reevaluated and likely replaced.
As of now, Kennesaw State’s 2023 schedule has not changed. In addition to their ASUN schedule, the Owls are scheduled to play at Jacksonville State, Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech and Charleston Southern, while hosting Furman and Tennessee State.
