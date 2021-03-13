KENNESAW – Quarterback Jonathan Murphy entered the game in the second quarter, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Kennesaw State to a 24-19 victory over Charleston Southern and helped coach Brian Bohannon earn a milestone in the process.
The win marked the 50th of Bohannon's career with Kennesaw State, and it is the fastest any coach has ever reached that mark in the Big South Conference. He needed only 65 games to reach the 50-win plateau, besting the former mark of former Coastal Carolina coach David Bennett who needed 78 games.
The victory also moved the Owls to 2-0, but more importantly 1-0 in the truncated four-game Big South schedule.
Taking over for starter Tommy Bryant, who left the game because of an illness, on KSU's first drive of the second quarter, Murphy ran for 113 yards and threw for 108. He seemed to have a lot more success making defenders miss and the offense earned a needed spark.
Murphy's first drive under center resulted in the Owls tying the score at 7-all after throwing to a wide open Kyle Glover for a 23-yard touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the half.
It looked like the score would remain that way at halftime, but with 45 seconds left in the second quarter, Jeremiah Compton blocked a Charleston Southern punt and the ball went out of bounds at the Buccaneers' 31.
On the first play of the drive, Murphy connected on a 26-yard pass to Caleb O'Neal, which set up Robertson's 25-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Owls a 10-7 lead.
Murphy's success continued into the third quarter. On Kennesaw State's opening drive of the second half, he helped the Owls convert three fourth downs, the third coming on a 7-yard touchdown run.
“We were planning on playing both quarterbacks, but Murph got a little bit of a hot-hand, and Tommy was out,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “Murph stayed in and played. I thought he was tough. He's a really good runner and a really good thrower. I thought he did some really good things running the ball. He was grinding out some tough runs and moving the pile.”
On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Murphy and O'Neal connected for a 51-yard catch-and-run to open a 24-7 lead. O'Neal finished the game with 77 yards on two receptions.
“We carry a motto in our room, and that's to prepare like a starter,” Murphy said. “That goes for No. 1 through No. 4 on our depth chart. It's all about being prepared.”
After giving up a touchdown early, Kennesaw State's defense tightened up and held Charleston Southern (0-1, 0-1) to four straight three-and-outs for minus 17 yards.
Former Kell High School standout Bryson Armstrong led with eight tackles with five being solo, 2½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks. He is now Kennesaw State's all-time career sack leader with 18.5.
The Buccaneers started moving the ball in the fourth quarter and quarterback Jack Chambers, who had 208 yards of total offense and accounted for three touchdowns, scored on an 18-yard run and a 1-yard run to get the Buccaneers back into the game.
With less than 2 minutes remaining, O'Neal recovered the onside kick and the Owls were able to run out the clock.
“We did make a lot of improvements (against Charleston Southern),” Bohannon said. “Defensively, we held them in check for a while. We just have to find a way offensively to get some more surge up front and find a way to get some chunk plays.”
