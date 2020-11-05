Kennesaw State has two games on its spring football schedule.
Coach Brian Bohannon announced them Thursday, including the season opener Feb. 27 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
With the coronavirus pandemic knocking out their fall schedule, the Owls will open the 2021 spring season by hosting Shorter, a Division II program from Rome. It will be the second meeting between the teams after Kennesaw State beat the Hawks 18-10 during Kennesaw State's inaugural season of 2015.
Kennesaw State also signed a home-and-home contract to bring first-year Football Championship Subdivision program Dixie State to Kennesaw on March 20, with a return trip to St. George, Utah, scheduled for 2025. Dixie State is transitioning from Division II and will play its inaugural FCS season this spring.
It appears there will be only a four-game Big South Conference schedule this spring with games against Charleston Southern, Monmouth, Gardner-Webb and North Alabama. Campbell elected to play four games this fall, while Hampton announced it would not play football this spring.
FCS programs are allowed to play as many as eight games during the spring season, so it is possible that Kennesaw State could announce two more non-conference games.
The Big South schedule is expected to be released soon. Kennesaw State will be trying to win its third conference championship in the four seasons and secure its fourth consecutive FCS playoff appearance.
It will be important to win the conference as the FCS playoff field will be limited to 16 teams this spring, down from the traditional 24.
In the only FCS Top 25 poll of the fall, Kennesaw State was ranked No. 10. The Owls have been ranked in the Top 25 for 35 straight polls dating back to Oct. 30, 2017.
