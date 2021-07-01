Kennesaw State released kickoff times for its five home football games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium this fall.
The announcement came less than a week after the university announced that the stadium would be at full capacity for the upcoming season.
The Owls will host non-conference opponents Reinhardt and Jacksonville State, along with Big South Conference rivals North Carolina A&T, Gardner-Webb and Monmouth this season.
The season will begin at home as the Owls host Reinhardt for a Thursday night kickoff Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.
After two road games and a bye week, the next home game will take place a month later, when Jacksonville State comes to town Oct. 2 for a 3 p.m. kickoff. It will be a rematch of Kennesaw State's five-overtime 60-52 win at Truist Park in 2018.
Homecoming will take place against North Carolina A&T on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m., while Gardner-Webb will visit Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. During that game, the university will induct the newest members of its athletic hall of fame.
The Owls’ home schedule will come to a close Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. with a potential Big South championship game against Monmouth. It will be the last Big South game for the Owls, who are poised to be part of the inaugural ASUN Conference football schedule in 2022.
