KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State's football program is restocking the nest.
The Owls signed 15 players during Wednesday's early National Signing Day, with a focus on the offensive and defensive lines.
Coach Brian Bohannon has always said the ultimate goal for the team is to win its final game of the year, and he believes this class can help the team get there.
"We've been the quarterfinals, we've been to the second round," Bohannon said. "We talked to this class and said our goal is to win a national championship. In recruiting this class, we said, 'You guys can help us take that next step and make that next round."
Seven of the 15 players signed Wednesday play on the offensive and defensive lines.
While this year's offensive line stayed intact nearly the whole season, there was little depth behind the starters. Bohannon hoped the three new offensive linemen the Owls signed -- the 6-foot-1, 295-pound James Dawson of Opelika, Alabama, the 6-foot, 280-pound Trenton Jackson of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and the 6-4, 305-pound Dominick Knowles, a transfer from Georgia Military College -- could help fix that.
"On the offensive line, any depth is huge right now because we don't have any," Bohannon said, "so I hope some of these guys can come in and handle it. Obviously, Dominick is a mid-year enrollee, so he will be here in January, which will help him.
"We're going to continue to attack the lines of scrimmage. I think we made some good strides on that in the early signing period. We're going to continue maybe a little bit more into the second signing period."
Another area where Kennesaw State looked for more depth was at quarterback, and the Owls signed two in Ladarius Clardy of Pensacola, Florida, and DeAngelo Hardy of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Bohannon said Clardy and Hardy are great leaders and truly buy in to the kind of offense Kennesaw State runs. They will offer additional insurance at the position, and considering the number of injuries the Owls had at the position this season -- losing starter Daniel David and then backup Tommy Bryant -- it could offer more piece of mind for the coaching staff.
One of the unique talents signed was Lowndes running back Gary Osby.
The 5-11, 215-pound running back may be a little bit in the mold of graduated senior Bronson Rechsteiner, who started his career as a linebacker and finished as a running back, running for 909 yards this season.
Osby's best position may ultimately be at linebacker, but Bohannon said he would be happy to have him wherever he ends up playing. Osby rushed for 16 touchdowns and made 55 tackles this fall, but he missed much of Lowndes' run to the Class AAAAAAA state championship game after suffering an injury in the Vikings' first-round win over Hillgrove.
"This kid is talented," Bohannon said. "He can come in and player either side of the ball, no question about it. (Defensive coordinator Blake) Harrell will take him in a heartbeat. He'd like to play running back, so that's the route we took. We think he can be really dynamic there. It really hurt Lowndes when he wasn't able to play. He's a heck of a player. There's no doubt he can play on both sides of the ball. We're going to start him at running back, where Bronson finished up. He's a dynamic kid. We'll put the ball in his hands and see how it plays out."
Of the 15 players signed, nine come from Georgia, but Bohannon said five seasons of consistent winning is starting to expand Kennesaw State's recruiting footprint.
"Still home-grown and Georgia-based, but the brand is starting to spread a little bit -- Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida -- we're expanding the brand," he said. "People are starting to recognize what we are doing, and that's giving us an opportunity to do that.
"Truly believe winning speaks volumes, and kids are seeing that, and they want to be a part of it."
Kennesaw State will complete its signing class with the second signing day Feb. 5. Bohannon said the Owls may look for a couple more linemen, but they are also open to transfers, and they may look to go that route at the secondary and linebacker.
