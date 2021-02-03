Kennesaw State completed its 2021 signing class on Wednesday with some quality athletes and an influx of local talent.
In all, the Owls brought in 11 more players to help them beginning in the fall when the team is expected to play in the ASUN's new football conference.
One of the key players KSU is bringing in is athlete Chance Gamble from Fitzgerald High School. At 6-foot-2, 164-pounds, the team is planning to use him as a cornerback, but coach Brian Bohannon said this is a young man that can be plugged in and play many roles.
"He's a really dynamic play maker," Bohannon said. "With the ball in his hands he's special.
"A lot of leadership and charisma. You could take him at multiple positions. We felt he could come in at corner and make and immediate impact."
Running back Tykeem Wallace is another player who could fill multiple roles. Also a top sprinter at Thomas County Central, Wallace could find himself as a returner, pass catcher and runner. He tied the school record with six kickoff returns for a touchdowns and finished with 1,275 career return yards.
Wide receiver Zechariah Jones comes in at 6-3, 175, and could grow into the big, go to receiver the Owls haven't had since Justin Sumpter graduated after the 2018 season. A three-time state champion at Madison County High School in Florida, he caught 44 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior.
In addition, for the first time since the program started, KSU has a large number of Cobb County players heading there as freshmen. Four were announced on Wednesday -- North Cobb linebacker Jadyn Walker and punter Ben Moran, North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Ben Hollars and Harrison linebacker Charles Remy. All were key players on their respective teams, and Bohannon said there are likely a few more local players to join the group before it is over.
"Obviously, Cobb County has always been a priority for us," Bohannon said. "Some years are different than others, just on the things that match up. What we're looking for, what's available in the opportunities these young men have. I think the opportunities were very different for kids this year.
"We always want to find the the best players, especially locally, to help our program. It's a great run of kids local that are really really good players that truth be told, in a different year they probably have different scholarship opportunities for a lot of them, but that's just the year we're in.
"We're excited to have a group of young men like this to come into our program. We expect them to have a huge impact."
One other player Bohannon is excited about having on the team is his son, Blake Bohannon, a wide receiver from Etowah High School in Cherokee County.
As a son who played for his father, Lloyd Bohannon, at Griffin High School, Brian Bohannon understood the decision his son had to make before coming to the Owls, and he said he wanted to make sure he didn't add any undo pressure.
"It was his decision," Brian Bohannon said. At the end of the day, he understands the expectations. He's a worker. He loves the game. He wants to play college football and his best ball is ahead of him. I'm proud of him and of his accomplishments both on and off the field.
"Selfishly, I get to watch him play. If he would have chosen to go somewhere else, I don't know if I would have gotten to do that. At the end of the day, I want him to be happy. He made this decision and I'm glad he did.
"His mom and I both are fired up."
Kennesaw State Signees
Chance Gamble, DB, 6-2, 164, Fitzgerald
Zechariah Jones, WR, 6-3, 175, Madison County (Fla.)
Tykeem Wallace, RB, 5-9, 170, Thomas County Central
Jerrod Woods, LB, 6-1, 205, Lee County
Blake Bohannon, WR, 6-1, 165, Etowah
Dylan Hand, DB, 6-0, 195, Dacula
Ben Hollars, OL, 6-1, 270 North Cobb Christian
Ben Moran, P, 6-1, 165, North Cobb
Charles Remy, LB, 6-1, 210, Harrison
Jadyn Walker, LB, 6-0, 210, North Cobb
Ryan Worley, OL, 6-2, 260, West Florida HS
