With numerous colleges and universities to choose from, Kennesaw Mountain's Jaylen Moson will be playing his college football on Tulsa time.
The 5-foot-11, 155-pound senior cornerback chose the University of Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference over 18 other offers, which included Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Appalachian State, Army, Liberty and Mississippi State, among others.
Moson, a defensive back who earned Region 6AAAAAA honorable mention honors last season, said the coaching staff was the main reason for him choosing the Golden Hurricane.
“They offered me first and they recruited me the hardest and I felt like they had the most love for me out of all of my schools,” he said of head coach Philip Montgomery, cornerback coach Gary McGraw and the rest of the coaching staff. “They talked about how much they were going to develop me. It sounded like the best situation for me.
“They seem like they're just down-to-earth people. They’re just really cool people. All of them. I like how they are. They're just all cool. They really took a liking to me.”
Moson said he credits his quickness and instincts as his best strengths. He wants to improve on his number of interceptions for his senior season. Last year he had 23 tackles, 18 passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception.
He said that he does hope to improve with his weight and getting interceptions. He said his goal is to get six to seven this year.
“I want to get more fit this year than last year,” Moson said.
Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said Monson has become and will continue to be a leader on the field.
“Jaylen Moson started all 12 games last year for us at corner,” Carmean said. “And that was kind of like his coming out party last year. And he, of course, played really, really well. I don't think a whole lot of teams had a whole lot of success against him last year.
“we're more looking at him to just continue to grow in a leadership perspective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.