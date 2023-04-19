"Mr. Everywhere" now knows he will be playing his college football on the southside of Birmingham.
Kennesaw Mountain's Kyle McKinney made has committed to play at UAB beginning this fall.
Known by the nickname "Mr. Everywhere," McKinney finished the 2022 season with 64 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks and three passes defended.
He made his announcement earlier this week on social media.
"First, I have to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game in his name," McKinney tweeted. "I want to thank my mother and my father for always being my light, when I felt things weren't galling into place. Thank you to my brothers and sisters -- Christian, Kyra, Michael and Michelle for always protecting me. I'm thankful for all my teammates and coaches for pushing me to this lever of success. To the IdarU program and my trainer Glenn Ford thank you for developing a young man with nothing by raw talent and honing those talents into skills, and more important knowledge for the game. You don't know how much it means #monsterville. To my guy Steph Morris thank you for believing in me even when there were times I didn't believe in myself, and for that I am loyal. Lastly, a thank you to (UAB special teams coordinator and secondary coach Kenneth) Gilstrap for taking a chance on a young man who all he's wanted to do was play ball at the highest level. But finally, with that being said I will be spending my next 3 to 4 years at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA BIRMINGHAM!"
McKinney, who spent the first three seasons of his high school career at Hillgrove, earned all-Region 5AAAAAAA this past season and all-county honors in 2021. He also had offers from Stetson of the Football Championship Subdivision, as well as a pair of Division III programs in Birmingham-Southern and Methodist
