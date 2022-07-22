Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew was invited to play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, 2023, at San Antonio's Alamodome.
The showcase is a celebration of high school football excellence both on and off the field, featuring the nation’s top 100 seniors.
Lew, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound center, earned first-team all-region and all-state honors for Kennesaw Mountain last season. He holds 20 college offers, including Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee and Penn State.
Lew helped protect and block for a record-setting offense that led the Mustangs to a record-setting 10-2 season and the first region championship in program history.
“I think it's huge for our program to be recognized on a national level like that because of how great of a player Connor is,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “He's definitely very deserving of it.”
Lew is considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 59 recruit in Georgia.
“The first thing that jumps out is definitely his work ethic.” Carmean said. “I think that Connor's the hardest worker in the room, no matter what room he’s in. That applies to the football field, the weight room and the classroom. He's such an intelligent football player, it’s what draws a lot of people to him, on top of his natural ability with his strength.”
