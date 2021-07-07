After spending two years at Vanderbilt, running back Keyon Brooks announced Tuesday via social media that he will be transferring to Louisiana Tech University.
“First I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love and the Vanderbilt football staff old and new for allowing me to play for such a prestigious program,” Brooks said via Twitter. “I also want to thank everyone from family, friends, and coaches who helped me through this process. I’m glad to say I will be continuing my football and academic career in the boat at Louisiana Tech University.”
Last season for the Commodores, Brooks had 120 carries for a team-high 494 yards. He caught 28 passes for 258 yards, and had two touchdowns for the Commodores. He was ranked the team best with 82.3 rushing yards per game.
As a freshman at Vanderbilt, Brooks had 252 rushing yards and a touchdown with 56 carries. He caught 17 passes for a total of 64 yards.
Brooks is a Powder Springs native and played football at Kennesaw Mountain High School where he had 3,659 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns in his four-year career for the Mustangs.
As a senior he led Cobb County with 1,590 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.