Game: Kennesaw Mountain (6-2, 1-2) at Wheeler (5-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kennesaw Mountain 36, Wheeler 6
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 3-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 20, Wheeler 17
The battle for playoff positioning is in effect.
Wheeler is tied with Walton for second in Region 5AAAAAAA behind North Cobb. On Friday, the Wildcats will host to Kennesaw Mountain, which is one game behind Wheeler and Walton.
Wheeler managed to escape Osborne with a 21-14 victory last week, despite getting flagged more than 20 times for more than 160 yards. Big plays on offense were often marred by penalties.
“For us, it’s going to start offensively by cleaning up the mistakes,” Wheeler coach Bryan Love said. “We have to have a balanced attack against (Kennesaw Mountain).”
Wheeler has relied on the running game this season, with Josiah Allen leading the way with 110 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown against Osborne. However, the Wildcats will have to depend more on the passing game this week, with Marcus Romain throwing for only 34 yards against Osborne.
Wheeler’s defense did step up, forcing Osborne into multiple turnovers. All three of the Wildcats’ touchdowns came off of Cardinal turnovers.
“We’re just focused on getting back to fundamentals in what we do best,” Love said. “Getting a win Friday will be another step for us. We try to treat every Friday the same. It will definitely be big for us in the region race that we’re in right now.”
Kennesaw Mountain is attempting to bounce back from consecutive losses to Walton and North Cobb. After falling decisively to Walton, the Mustangs were just 1 yard away from upsetting the Warriors last Friday and had to settle for a 22-19 setback.
“The kids are hungry to get back on the right track,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said, “and they’re excited to get back out and play.”
Quarterback Cayman Prangley aggravated his leg in last week’s loss, but he is expected to be full strength in tonight’s game. Prangley did most of his damage on the ground against North Cobb, with 132 rushing yards and a touchdown. He only threw for 131.
Prangley’s go-to receiver, Cayden Lee, has been reliable, finishing with nine catches for 127 yards last week.
“They are a good football team,” Love said of the Mustangs. “They played some good opponents over the last couple of weeks. They are balanced in what they do. Their receivers can stretch the field, and they have several targets they can throw the ball to. So they will make you defend.”
