Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-1) at Discovery (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 20, Discovery 10
Once a young team learns to compete, it must learn to finish.
That’s what coach Caleb Carmean is teaching Kennesaw Mountain following a disappointing 28-21 overtime loss to East Paulding after taking a two-touchdown lead at the half.
Going into Friday’s game at Discovery, which fell to Central Gwinnett 21-0, the Mustangs are focusing on playing four quarters.
“I thought there were a lot of positives on Friday night,” Carmean said. “The kids played with great effort and competed the entire game. Still, it’s a young team, and we have to work on developing that finisher’s mentality. It takes a lot to win football games. Taking that next step in the maturation process is huge for us.”
Kennesaw Mountain had 124 rushing yards in the first half with T.J. Jenkins accounting for 96. Its defense also contributed by forcing the Raiders to turn the ball over five times. Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they could not do enough to take advantage.
“The biggest thing is not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and mental mistakes,” Carmean said. “We have to harp on that during practice. It’s the little things that can create wins.”
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Dutchtown (0-1) at Wheeler (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Dutchtown 27, Wheeler 17
Wheeler began the second year under coach Bryan Love this past week by squaring off against a defending state champion.
Wheeler fell 35-14 at Marietta, but the Wildcats will be home Friday in their final tune-up before beginning Region 6AAAAAA play. Wheeler will host Class AAAAA Dutchtown, which is coming off a 5-0 defeat at Lanier last week.
Without having the benefit of preseason scrimmages or normal summer workouts, Love is hopeful the first two games will serve as preparation for region play.
The Wildcats were balanced against Marietta — 90 rushing yards and 135 passing yards — and suffered no turnovers. First-year starting quarterback Alex Stack finished 15-for-28 passing.
Freshman running back Justus Savage was Wheeler’s leading rusher with 21 carries for 65 yards while sophomore Devin Clark finished as Wheeler’s leading receiver with four catches for 49 yards.
“In all my years coaching you’re a little worried about a freshman running back but he kept proving himself,” Love said. “Of course he was helped by our offensive line. But we’re excited about the future because we have a lot of young and talented players.”
Dutchtown is 23-3 over the last two seasons with two straight state quarterfinals appearances. Senior quarterback Arendez Fedd is a Kennesaw State commit, and the Bulldogs have not lost consecutive games in the regular season since 2016.
“We’re facing two quality opponents in these first two weeks,” Love said. “After starting the season on the road, it’ll be nice to be back playing at home. We gotta find out who we are.”
By Patrick O’Shea
MDJ Sports Correspondent
Game: Lassiter (0-1) at Lambert (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Lambert 17, Lassiter 10
Lassiter got off to a rough start last week. It found itself trailing by four touchdowns early in their season opener against River Ridge before settling for a 49-21 loss.
Having having successful practices early in the week, Lassiter coach Sean Thom said the Trojans will attempt to bounce back Friday when they head to Lambert.
“I think our evaluation is pretty simple. We have a lot of work to do,” Thom said. “Being the first game, the kids have a lot of jitters. When you fall into that big of a hole early on, it’s a challenge.
Lassiter cut into the lead when Bryson Harrison connected to Matthew Grachen for a 52-yard touchdown pass. The Trojans also scored on a Tyler Hallum kickoff return.
“The guys did a lot of good things,” Thom said, “but not enough.”
If Lassiter’s offense can continue to progress while the defense finds ways to get stops on third down, the Trojans will be in position to win.
By Adam Carrington
MDJ Sports Correspondent
