ACWORTH — Two plays made the difference for Kennesaw Mountain on Friday, and junior quarterback Cayman Prangley made both.
The first could have cost the Mustangs the game. The second sealed the win.
Prangley showed coach Caleb Carmean some fortitude in Kennesaw Mountain's key 22-21 win over Allatoona to kick off the Region 6AAAAAA schedule.
It have the Mustangs the best start in their 22-year history and went a long way in solidifying their place as one of the teams to beat in the region race.
Kennesaw Mountain was driving late in the third quarter, only for Allatoona (0-3, 0-1) linebacker Devonte Foster to sack and strip the ball from Prangley and preserve the Buccaneers' 21-15 lead.
Prangley, who finished the game 7-for-12 with 131 yards and two touchdowns, did not let the mistake get to him.
Instead, late in the fourth quarter, he fired a pass to senior receiver Savion Riley, who raced down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown, stiff-arming a defender near the goal line.
“That sequence of plays exemplified who Cayman Prangley is,” said Carmean, himself a former Kennesaw Mountain quarterback. “That’s a kid who battles adversity, takes it right on the chin and comes right back. And that’s how he is in life.”
And Riley, who finished with six catches, 105 yards and a touchdown, was headed straight for the end zone as soon as he caught the ball on a 15-yard throw.
“He’s a difference-maker,” Carmean said. “That’s a huge play for sure.”
Kennesaw Mountain had trouble slowing down Allatoona in the first half.
Led by a strong performance on the ground from junior running back Jayden Ponder and senior Marcus Taylor, the Buccaneers jumped out to an early 10-0 lead.
Ponder finished with 26 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown, but Kennesaw Mountain found success on the ground as well, led primarily by senior running back Jah Welch and freshman Chance Arthur.
Some new life offensively certainly started with the running game for Kennesaw Mountain, but Prangley and Riley were catalysts in the second half for the Mustangs to pull out the narrow win.
Each time there was a mistake, like the strip-sack or a blocked punt by Allatoona late in the third quarter, the Mustangs had an answer.
“It says a lot about the maturity of this team,” Carmean said. “We knew it was going to be a fourth quarter fight. When you play Allatoona, that’s just how it goes.
"Our kids were prepared for it, and they did a good job of answering every time they got punched.”
Allatoona coach Gary Varner said that, sometimes, teams can learn more from a loss. His team already had a narrow 25-17 loss to Harrison at the beginning of the season, so he is looking to get his team in position to better close out games.
In the end, Varner said, the goal for the Buccaneers is to make the playoffs, and that goal is still in reach.
“(We’ll just need) to get a little bit better coaching, a little bit more effort, and we’ll be alright,” Varner said.
