KENNESAW -- Kennesaw Mountain appeared on its way to finally ending a 14-game losing streak dating back to the 2018 season.
Hudson Freise intercepted a Skylar Melton pass, returned it 51 yards for a touchdown and T.J. Jenkins’ 2-point conversion on the last play of the first half gave the Mustangs a 21-7 halftime lead.
Unfortunately for Kennesaw Mountain, it could not sustain the momentum in the second half, losing in heartbreaking fashion, 28-21 in overtime, against East Paulding on Friday at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Melton’s 9-yard pass to Jordan Harvey on fourth-and-9 tied the game with 17 seconds left, sending the game into overtime.
East Paulding (1-0) received the ball first and did not waste any time as Justin Williams’ 15-yard run — his second on the evening — gave East Paulding the 28-21 lead.
Driving for the game-tying score, Kennesaw Mountain (0-1) committed a devastating dead-ball penalty on third-and-1 at the Raiders’ 6-yard line, pushing them back 15 yards.
Gavin Hall’s desperation pass to the end zone on fourth down fell incomplete.
“We've just got to finish,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We've got to play four quarters. You can’t just play a good first half and expect to win the game. That's what we learned (Friday).”
After forcing a short punt on the first possession of the third quarter, East Paulding started at the Kennesaw Mountain 41, scoring in eight plays as Melton’s 12-yard run capped off the drive cutting the Mustangs’ lead to 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
Williams set the tone for the game on the first play as he took the handoff straight up the middle and ran 79 yards untouched to the end zone to give the Raiders an 7-0 less than 30 seconds into the game.
Williams rushed for 135 yards to go along with his two touchdowns.
Jah Welch’s 6-yard run cut the lead to 7-6 midway through the first quarter, but the missed point-after prevented the Mustangs from tying the game.
East Paulding had no answer for Kennesaw Mountain’s up-tempo running attack in the first half, as the Mustangs rushed for 124 of their 196 yards in the first half. Jenkins rushed for 96 yards.
After it appeared Kennesaw Mountain let a golden scoring opportunity slip through its fingers when it got denied on fourth-and-2 on the East Paulding 4, Xavier Callender gave the Mustangs new life, recovering a fumble at the Raiders' 5.
Kennesaw Mountain took advantage as Hall scored on a quarterback draw two plays later. The Mustangs took their first lead of the game at 13-7 early in the second quarter.
Kennesaw Mountain forced five turnovers as its opportunistic defense gave the Mustangs every chance to win.
“Our defense played lights out,” Carmean said. “They had a bunch of turnovers, pick-six. When you have that type of stuff, you've got to capitalize on it from an offensive perspective.”
