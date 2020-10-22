Game: South Cobb (0-5, 0-4) at Kennesaw Mountain (1-5, 1-2) 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: South Cobb 34, Kennesaw Mountain 28 (Sept. 13, 2013)
All-time series: South Cobb leads 9-3
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, South C0bb 20
Kennesaw Mountain was able to break their 19-game losing streak last week and now the Mustangs are looking for more.
With a win against South Cobb on Friday, Kennesaw Mountain would keep pace in the tightly bunched Region 6AAAAAA playoff race with the hopes of making a trip to the postseason for the first time in program history.
“I think our kids did a much better job putting together a closer to complete game than what they’ve been doing,” Mustangs coach Caleb Carmean said. “I thought our defense had a great plan and executed very well, and I thought our playmakers of offense were there to make plays. It’s starting to pay off.”
Carmean said his offensive line is starting to come to life along with the special teams.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley and running back T.J. Jenkins, who is fourth in the county in rushing with 468 yards, have caught the attention of South Cobb coach Terry Jones.
“(Kennesaw Mountain is) going to play with a lot of fight,” Jones said. “They have really good athletes at the quarterback position and the running back position. I expect them to be sound and disciplined and we have to just match that and hopefully we get the ball to bounce our way a couple of times.”
Carmean expects to see continued improvement from the sophomores.
“Those are two kids who have played a lot of football,” Carmean said “They both started their freshman year last year and now they’re hitting Year 2, which is that next step for them. I think they’re going to continue to grow and to improve each week because of the way they work so I’m excited to see what they do.”
South Cobb will make the trip to Kennesaw with hopes of earning the first win of the season.
“We’re just focusing on trying to be physical,” Jones said. “We need to be able to block and tackle. We also need to make sure we have eye discipline.”
Jones has been making sure to touch on these areas for they will be important in their game against the Mustangs.
Running back Jonathan Simmons has been pacing the Eagles offense. He has 236 yards and three touchdowns on the season.
“South Cobb is very athletic and has a lot of speed on the field along the O-line and the D-line,” Carmean said. “We’re going to have to play a complete game just to be able to compete.”
