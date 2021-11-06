MARIETTA — Heading into the 2021 season Kennesaw Mountain had gone 0-for-20 when it came to seasons winning a region championship.
That changed Friday night.
Cayman Prangley had 248 yards of total offense and was responsible for five touchdowns as the Mustangs defeated Osborne 47-0 and won the Region 6AAAAAA title.
“It’s really special,” coach Caleb Carmean said. “Being an alumni and seeing where this place has started and how we have continued to progress, it’s definitely an exciting time to be a Mustang.”
Coming into the game, Kennesaw Mountain (9-1, 7-1) had already locked up its first home playoff game in program history. All it needed was a win Osborne (1-9, 0-8) to lock in the top spot and secure home field advantage for the first two rounds of playoffs.
Now, it knows it will host Lanier next Saturday.
“This is a great group that has worked really, really hard,” Carmean said. “The senior class bought in my first year, and they bought into the process of how we do things, and it paid off for them.”
The Mustangs wasted no time in getting points on the board. It started with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Cayman Prangley to Earl Kyle, and was followed two plays later with a 27-yard interception return by Jack Richardson. Prangley ran the ball in for a 1-yard score for the Mustangs final touchdown of the period for a 20-0 lead.
To start the second quarter, Prangley connected with Jailen Taylor for a 35-yard touchdown pass, and the score was 26-0.
Prangley added a 20-yard touchdown run and a 71-yard touchdown pass to Taylor to put them up 40-0 going into the half.
Chance Arthur added in Kennesaw Mountain’s final score of the night, with a 6-yard touchdown run on the Mustangs opening drive of the third quarter.
Prangley led the Mustangs with 180 yards passing and 68 yards rushing. Taylor led Kennesaw Mountain’s receiving core, finishing the night with 106 yards and two touchdowns. For the Mustangs defense, it was its first shutout of the season.
“I think our offensive line did a great job (Friday, and it) stepped up,” Carmean said. “On the offensive side of the ball, Cayman Prangley came out and started really fast, which we have been on him about. Our defense continues to play really well, for them to be able to get a shut out right now is huge.”
The game marked the final game of the season for Osborne. Lawrence Isham finished the night with 34 yards passing, while Licori Humphrey led the team with 44 yards rushing.
