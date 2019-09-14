KENNESAW – Cherokee maintained its undefeated status with a 38-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain on Saturday in a non-region contest at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
The game was stopped due to lightning after only one play Friday night and was resumed Saturday with 11:45 remaining in the first quarter. Kennesaw Mountain (0-3) started with second-and-10 at its own 23-yard line.
The win improved Cherokee’s record to 4-0, continuing the team's best start since winning its first six games of the 2007 season.
“Our kids are really young,” Cherokee coach Josh Shaw said. “We have a lot of brand-new starters, but our kids play hard. This is a fun group to be around, and their football IQ is incredible. Things are just falling into place.”
Keith Adams Jr. rushed for 130 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Cherokee, which will faces a big home game next Friday against top-ranked Class AAAA team Cartersville.
Cherokee had the first sustained drive of the game late in the first quarter, driving the ball down to the Kennesaw Mountain 8, before Joel Stahl kicked an 18-yard field goal to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead with 3:21 remaining.
The next scoring drive for the Warriors began with 1:18 remaining in the first period at the Kennesaw Mountain 36 and finished seven plays later with a 5-yard touchdown run by Adams to make it 10-0 with 10:22 left in the first half.
Cherokee’s next scoring drive started at the 4:38 mark of the second quarter with a 12-yard pass from A.J. Swann to Brady Bocherer and a 19-yard run by Adams to take the ball down to the Kennesaw Mountain 35 with 4:06 left in the first half.
Five plays later, Swann entered the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback-keeper to boost the Warriors’ advantage to 17-0 2:35 to go.
Cherokee scored again on its second series of the third quarter when Nate Muse marched 23 yards for a touchdown, and Stahl booted the extra point with 3:44 remaining in the third quarter for a 24-0 Warrior lead.
After forcing Kennesaw Mountain to punt on the ensuing series, Cherokee needed only two plays to score.
Swann threw a 17-yard pass to Patrick Dahlen to move the ball to the Kennesaw Mountain 36, while Adams ran 36 yards for the touchdown to make it 31-0 with 1:17 left.
The Warriors got their next score through the air when Swann launched a 21-yard touchdown pass to Adarrus Harshaw to extend the advantage to 38-0 at the 6:59 mark in the fourth quarter.
“Our kids played really well,” Shaw said. “We executed well. Certainly, Keith Adams had a great night (Saturday). We did well up front -- blocked really well up front. We came in and took care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.