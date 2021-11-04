Game: Kennesaw Mountain (8-1, 6-1) at Osborne (1-7, 0-6), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 60, Osborne 7
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 8-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, Osborne 14
Kennesaw Mountain and Osborne look to end their regular seasons on a high note as the Mustangs travel to Cardinal Field on Friday to close out Region 6AAAAAA play.
While the Mustangs (8-1, 6-1) have already secured home-field advantage in the first round of playoffs, a win on Friday would give them the No. 1 seed in the region and give them the first region championship in program history. A loss would make them the No. 2 seed in the region.
Coach Caleb Carmean said his team is taking things one-game at a time and not getting too ahead of itself.
“We have to do a really good job on staying focused on trying to be 1-0 this week,” he said. “We can’t start looking ahead, we have to do a good job, coaches, players and everybody, of understanding how important this week is. We have to go out and prepare and be ready to attack it.”
Kennesaw Mountain had a bye week last week following its 36-6 win over Wheeler, and Carmean said the timing of the bye-week could not have been better.
“We got some guys who had been banged up healed, and we really focused last week on us,” he said. “We have had a good year, but we have a lot of stuff we need to clean up in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — and last week was a great opportunity to work on that.”
This week looks different for Osborne (1-7, 0-6), who won its first game of the season but has lost the past seven and is out of playoff contention. Improving for next season, coach Luqman Salam said, is his top priority.
“We want to keep our kids encouraged,” he said. “We have a lot of young kids, so we want to go out there and compete as hard as we can. We really see it as an extension of next year, we have a week to get better and to get ourselves ready to go into next season.”
During his first year at the helm of the Cardinals program, Salam said his team’s defense was a bright spot.
The Cardinals defense was led by Grant Williams and Tamarion Bickham with 101 combined tackles and allowed an average of 22.8 points a game
“Especially for the first three quarters of the season, I thought we were playing really well defensively,” Salam said. “It is not that we played awful down the stretch, but we had a few injuries that kind of hurt us a little bit, but I thought we played pretty defensively, we made some strides from last year. We were competitive in every ball game.”
Salam said he thinks a full offseason, compared to piecing things together over the summer, will be beneficial to his team.
“Obviously, we did not see the results we wanted to see on the scoreboard, but our kids came together as a team, played hard, showed great character all season,” he said. “So those are things we want to build on towards next year.”
