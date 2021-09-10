KENNESAW — The historic start continues for Kennesaw Mountain.
After upsetting defending Region 6AAAAAA champion Allatoona a week ago, the Mustangs continued their stellar performance by beating Sprayberry on both sides of the ball in a 47-3 win Friday night at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
With the win, Kennesaw Mountain (4-0, 2-0) continued the best start in its 21-year history, after making the state playoffs for the first time a year ago.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley, who was on the 2019 Mustangs team that did not win a game, threw for 256 yards and five touchdowns.
“This feeling of winning is feeling really good,” Prangley said. “All summer, we’ve been working really hard. All this work has been paying off.”
During the opening minutes of the game, it looked like Kennesaw Mountain was suffering a letdown from the high of its win over Allatoona.
The Mustangs opened with a quick three-and-out before losing a fumble on their next possession. That fumble led to a 20-yard field goal for what turned out to be Sprayberry’s only points of the game.
From there, Kennesaw Mountain embarked on an 11-play, 58-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Jah Welch. That put the Mustangs ahead 6-3 after missing the extra point, and they never trailed again.
“Our defense played phenomenal,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “We put them in some really bad situations early on, and only giving away three points on a 5-yard field was a huge deal for our defense.”
It took two plays for the Mustangs to score on their next drive when Prangley hit Savion Riley on passes of 49 and 5 yards.
Prangley’s next touchdown pass was a 43-yarder to Ryan Forehand before he found Riley for a 1-yard strike to put Kennesaw Mountain ahead 26-3 at the half.
Sprayberry (1-2, 1-1) struggled to get into rhythm offensively.
The Yellow Jackets were in Kennesaw Mountain territory in the second quarter before missing a 36-yard field goal. It were also on the Kennesaw Mountain 7 late in the fourth quarter before an interception led to the Mustangs’ final touchdown of the game.
Isaiah Abbey rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, with 96 yards coming in the first half, but it was not enough.
Kennesaw Mountain put the game out of reach in the third quarter when Prangley and Earl Kyle connected for 6 yards. Prangley also had a 14-yard touchdown pass to Riley early in the fourth quarter.
Riley finished with 95 yards and three touchdowns on five catches for Kennesaw Mountain. Forehand had 63 yards and a score on two grabs.
After beating two playoff teams in Allatoona and Sprayberry, another playoff team awaits Kennesaw Mountain as it travels to Kell next week.
“We’ve got to bring our ‘A’ game every week because you’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” Carmean said. “There’s a lot of talent here, but if you don’t play together for all four quarters, we’re not going to have that success. We got to hammer down and get ready to roll on Monday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.