KENNESAW — Kennesaw Mountain managed to bounce back from its first loss to produce likely its toughest win to date.
After getting upset by South Cobb a week ago, the Mustangs took care of business Friday night and came away with a 21-17 win over Pope at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium to take sole possession of Region 6AAAAAA.
“It was a kick in the butt that we needed,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said of the South Cobb loss. “We have to understand that complacency is a killer.”
The hangover from the loss seemed to linger a bit during the first half as Kennesaw Mountain (7-1, 5-1 Region 6AAAAAA) went into the break trailing 17-7. However, once the Mustangs returned to the field to start the second half, they shut out Pope (5-2, 4-1) while scoring two touchdowns to seal the win.
Kennesaw Mountain’s final score, which gave it the lead for good, will likely be talked about for a while.
With 8 seconds left in the third quarter, quarterback Cayman Prangley threw a pass in the middle to Jailen Taylor, who leapt to catch the ball while surrounded by Pope defenders. Still looking off balance after making the catch, Taylor shook off two Pope tacklers before running 40 yards into the end zone.
Kennesaw Mountain’s other second-half touchdown came 4 minutes earlier, when Prangley scrambled in from 5 yards out.
Pope could not get anything going after halftime. The Greyhounds forced the Mustangs to punt on their first drive of the third quarter, but they turned the ball over to during the punt return, and Kennesaw Mountain capitalized on the miscue with Prangley’s run.
Pope drove deep into Kennesaw Mountain territory in the fourth quarter after the Mustangs took the lead. It got to the 12-yard line before a false start penalty on fourth down pushed the Greyhounds back. Patrick Lowe’s pass attempt to the end zone on fourth down was incomplete.
“We came out in that second half, and they played well, and we didn’t,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “I thought we played well enough to win for the majority of the game, but it wasn’t in the cards.”
Kennesaw Mountain moved the ball with ease on its first drive of the game, which resulted in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Prangley to Savion Riley. Pope answered quickly with when Lowe threw to Cam Bleshoy for an 82-yard catch-and-run down the sideline.
Afterward, Pope’s defense took over. The Greyhounds recorded four first-half sacks and held Kennesaw Mountain to minus-4 yards after the opening drive.
Pope took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Phil Sims. Brock Standfest added to it with a 29-yard field goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.